Stanfield: His children coming together to achieve

I remember it like it was yesterday, even though it was 1992. The excitement in the room filled with family and friends cannot be explained with words to do it justice.

It was the bottom of the ninth inning in the seventh game of a best-of-7 series and the Atlanta Braves were down 2-1 to the Pittsburg Pirates. Francisco Cabrera was at bat and cracked a single into left field. David Justice scored from third base, but Sid Bream was on second.

If anyone is old enough to remember Sid Bream, it looked as if he was running in slow motion, but that was just his speed.

He ran his full blast from third, seemingly dragging one leg behind him and slid into home for the win. Braves win!

The players piled onto the field rolling in the dirt celebrating, while my living room sounded like an explosion of some sort from my gang.

In Ecclesiastes 4:10, we read, “If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.”

After the win, fans across the world celebrated with parades, parties, gatherings as their team had advanced to the World Series.

While earlier that year, Andre Agassi defeated Goran Ivanišević in the final of Wimbledon. They shook hands, waived to the crowd. Agassi spoke alone on Centre Court and left. I had to Google this because I had forgotten who the winner was.

When we win as a team, it means more. It makes God happier because His children are coming together to achieve. Make friends and celebrate what God has blessed us with. Maybe America needs to play more baseball and less tennis. It seems like we’d all enjoy the win more while making God smile at the same time.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.