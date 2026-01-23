CLARKTON — Carlos Flores scored 13 points and Derion Parker added 11 Thursday as the Tar Heel boys defeated Clarkton 47-28 in a Bladen County middle school basketball game played inside Harold L. Ford Gymnasium.

The Panthers (2-0) raced to a 9-0 lead on a 3-point field goal and 2-pointer by Daveon Whittington along with baskets by Parker and Domani Grimes. Travaughn Shipman scored eight points to lead Clarkton (1-2).

In the girls’ game, Deanna Davis netted 14 points in Tar Heel’s 24-17 triumph, giving first-year coach LaShawnda Jones her first victory.

Tar Heel (1-1) jumped out to an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Clarkton (0-2) scored the only six points of the second quarter. The Panthers regained control in the third quarter and led 19-12. Zoey Graham scored eight points for Clarkton.

Both Bladenboro teams remained unbeaten (3-0).

Jamarie Shaw scored nine points as the Bladenboro boys beat Williams Township 27-22 inside Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium. Williams Township led 9-6 at halftime, but Bladenboro outscored the Aggies 21-13 in the second half to rally for the win.

The Bladenboro girls rolled to a 24-14 win against the Aggies. The Bulldogs led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 19-2 at half. Zamani Mason had nine points and Ady Carroll added eight for Bladenboro.

Both Emereau: Bladen teams defeated Elizabethtown Christian to improve their records to an identical 5-4.

In the boys’ game, Eli Diccico scored 10 points as the Aviators broke it open by outscoring Elizabethtown Christian 19-2 in the second quarter. Nine different players scored for Emereau.

In the girls’ game, Keri Faye Burgess and Harper Allen combined for 20 points in Emereau’s victory. The Aviators shut out Elizabethtown Christian 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium, Jeniyah Whittington scored 17 points and Racquel Whittington added 10 points as Elizabethtown (2-1) coasted to a 36-6 win against East Columbus. The Cougars led 22-2 at half.

East Columbus won the boys’ game. The final score was not available.

BOYS: TAR HEEL 47, CLARKTON 28

Tar Heel (47) — Eli Hinnant 4, Daveon Whittington 7, Carlos Flores 13, Domani Grimes 7, Derion Parker 11, Mario Johnson 2, Tyshawn King, Dermont McMillan, Gregory McKiver, Elijah Willis 3.

Clarkton (28) — Shawn Davisson, Jaylin Ballard 6, Dyson Moore 5, Markel Jacobs 4, Braylan Smith, Travaughn Shipman 8, Tyquan Jones 2, Malakye Rogers, Mari Byrd 3, Chatham Rigsbee, Trasyn Smith, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 27, WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 22

Williams Township (22) — Nealy 2, Cribb 4, Cartrette 12, Reaves 1, Benton 2, Stephens 1.

Bladenboro (27) — Zion Ellison 5, Keithan Russ 6, Jamarie Shaw 9, Kamarrie Barr 3, Brayden Freeman 3, Jayden Ruffin, Ronderick Bellamy, Braylon Melvin 1, Triton Bordeaux, Rashad Johnson, Tyler Thurman, Kash Purdie, Oxciel Campos, A. Guyton, Javion Johnson.

BOYS: EMEREAU 42, ELIZABETHTOWN CHRISTIAN 20

Emereau (42) — Eli Diccico 10, Noah Ray 5, Jayden Bordeaux 7, Cayden Smith, Colt Lewis, Greyson Leggett 8, Ryker Britt 2, Mason Sasser, Cooper Patrick 4, Tony Roberson, Ryker Dowless 4, Luke Avant 2, Mark McMichaels.

Elizabethtown Christian (20) — Drake 2, Braxton 7, Brian 6, Jase 2, Lane, Brandon, Jaxson 3, Caison.

GIRLS: TAR HEEL 24, CLARKTON 17

Tar Heel (24) — Zeniyah Pemberton 2, Londyn Douglas 3, Deanna Davis 14, Allyzon Sandoval Cruz 5, Bryanna Brady, Kaydence Monroe, Jewel Drye, Tahari Cromartie, Scarlet Stephens, Alitzel Ortiz Rojas, Betsy Rojo Martinez, MaKenzie Wright.

Clarkton (17) — Khloey Smith 2, Chyna Smith 2, Zoey Graham 8, Isabel Gardner 1, Skyy Johnson 4, Jamaya Jones, Ronnae McLean, Josi Ward, Journey Smith, Ruby Arnold, Harmonie Purdie, Cionni Smith.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 36 , EAST COLUMBUS 6

East Columbus (6) — J. Johnson 2, A. Lee 2, S. Lane 2.

Elizabethtown (36) — Racquel Whittington 10, Nyashia Lyles 6, Jeniyah Whittington 17, Jennifer Stanislas, Chanel High 1, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner 2.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 24, WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 14

Williams Township (14) — Kamryn S. 8, Victoria B. 2, Madison P. 4.

Bladenboro (24) — Zamani Mason 9, Kaylee Fisher 2, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, Sa’Bria Cobb, Nora Chadwick 2, Aubrey McKeithan 3, K’nyla Thompson, Caity McLaurin, Elizabeth Miller, Ady Carroll 8, Paislee Alley.

GIRLS: EMEREAU 33, ELIZABETHTOWN CHRISTIAN 8

Emereau (33) — Khloe Campbell 1, Holly McMillan 2, Keri Faye Burgess 12, Harper Allen 8, Alaina Wilkins 2, Zoe Hall 2, Rylie Dowless 4, Carley Rorick, Heidi Sasser, Laikyn Rogerson 2, Leila Ward.

Elizabethtown Christian (8) — Sarah Kallian, Ava Brisson 8, Kaitlyn Todd, Laiken Lowery, Avery Tatum, Emily Kallian, Ashton Hall, Lilly Knisten.

