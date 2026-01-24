DUBLIN, N.C.— Bladen Community College (BCC) announced today that it has received a $1 million gift from Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, a transformative investment that will significantly expand allied health programs, strengthen healthcare workforce development, and enhance student support services throughout the region.

This historic gift builds upon a long-standing partnership between Bladen Community College and Cape Fear Valley Healthcare that has focused on preparing students for successful careers in health care. For several years, Cape Fear Valley Healthcare has supported a full-time nursing faculty position at the College and has provided direct assistance to students in the nursing program, helping reduce the financial burden of college and allowing students to focus on completing their education.

“This partnership reflects the very best of what community collaboration can achieve,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, president of Bladen Community College. “Cape Fear Valley Healthcare has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to our students and our mission. This generous gift allows us to expand access to high-quality allied health education while strengthening the local healthcare workforce. Together, we are creating opportunities that truly change lives.”

In addition to the financial contribution, Cape Fear Valley Healthcare is providing instructional space at Bladen County Hospital to support the expansion of allied health programs. This space will place students in real-world clinical environments, offering hands-on training that enhances learning and prepares graduates to enter the workforce with confidence.

The partnership also includes funding to support students facing unexpected financial emergencies during their training, helping ensure that temporary challenges do not prevent them from completing their programs.

“Their support reflects a shared commitment to education, workforce development, and strengthening families as a foundation for the long-term health and economic vitality of our community,” said Dennis Troy, chair of the Bladen Community College Board of Trustees.

Long before this recent $1 million gift, Bladen Community College faculty and staff recognized the value of Cape Fear Valley Healthcare’s support. Through an employee vote, the healthcare system was named the College’s Partner of the Year in recognition of its earlier investments in full-time faculty support, equipment funding, and direct assistance to students.

As a result of this latest investment, Bladen Community College is proud to announce the establishment of the Cape Fear Valley Health School of Allied Health, which will serve as a hub for expanded healthcare training programs, new equipment and supplies, and innovative clinical education opportunities.

The partnership between Bladen Community College and Cape Fear Valley Healthcare has also received statewide recognition through a Workforce Development Pinnacle Award from the North Carolina Community College System, honoring collaborative leadership and innovation in healthcare workforce development.

“This gift is about more than today. It’s about building a lasting foundation for the future of health care in Bladen County and beyond,” said Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health. “By investing in education and removing barriers for students, we are investing in healthier communities for generations to come.”

About Bladen Community College Bladen Community College, located in Dublin, North Carolina, is part of the North Carolina Community College System and provides accessible, high-quality education and workforce training that supports student success and community prosperity. About Cape Fear Valley Healthcare Cape Fear Valley Healthcare is a comprehensive health system dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves through exceptional patient care, education, and strategic partnerships.