CERRO GORDO — Seniors Tylik McCall and Jackson Pait combined for 20 points in the first period that sparked West Bladen to a 30-8 lead en route to a 75-41 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over West Columbus on Wednesday night.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights improved to 12-5 and will return to Southeastern Conference play at South Columbus on Friday night.

“The guys played hard and our rotations were pretty good except for one stretch in the second quarter,” Coach Pait said. “I am very happy with the effort tonight. We just need to keep building.”

Pait drained four 3-point shots and led the Knights with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. McCall scored 12 of his 14 points in the opening period and added six rebounds and two steals.

Junior Keonta Hill contributed 8 points and 5 steals. Freshman Carnell Lewis racked up 6 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Senior Jamari Adams-Peterson tallied 6 points on a pair of 3-balls. Junior Jaquan Lesane collected 6 points and 2 assists. Junior Kendell Lessane netted 5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Sophomore Cyncere Jessup grabbed 3 rebounds.

McCall and Jaquan Lesane opened the game with 3-balls from the left side. Demarion Bryant flipped in a 6-footer off a Pait assist. McCall tossed in two free throws, a lay-up and a 3-pointer that grew the Knights lead to 15-2.

Ayden Scott topped the Vikings scoring list with 13 points.

WEST BLADEN (75) — Jackson Pait 18, Demarion Bryant 8, Keon Whittington, Tylik McCall 14, Kendell Lessane 5, Keonta Hill 8, Jaquan Lesane 6, Jamari Adams-Peterson 6, Carnell Lewis 6, Isaiah Robinson 2, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper, Cyncere Jessup 2, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding.

WEST COLUMBUS (41) — Larry Graham 6, Charlie McLeod, Jaceon Keel 2, Demond Williams 4, Zion Eady 8, Keandre Corbett, Ayden Scott 13, Xavier Savage, Jaylen Evans, Santonio Vereen 4, Gary Brown 4.

VARSITY GIRLS: WEST BLADEN 53, WEST COLUMBUS 39

Kali Allen recorded a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds that led West Bladen to a 53-39 victory over West Columbus. It was the second straight win for the Knights (3-11).

Allen also collected four steals and two assists. Amiya McCarty racked up 13 points, eight steals and three rebounds before fouling out with 6:19 remaining.

Hadley Dove filled up the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists for the winners. Senior Natalee Sykes finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Junior Saniya Martin pulled down 4 rebounds.

Center Demya Powell posted a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds for West Columbus.

WEST BLADEN (53) — Hadley Dove 9, Amiya McCarty 13, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew 4, Saniya Martin 2, Harmony Richardson 1, Kali Allen 14, Logan Powers, Natalee Sykes 8, Serenity Council, Lauryn Lesane 2.

WEST COLUMBUS (39) — Iyana Lowery 5, Alaina Spencer 5, Demya Powell 17, Brissa Matheson 8, India Baxley, Shanija Bethea, Kayleigh Maneg 4, Xaviona Turner.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 92, WEST COLUMBUS 57

Twelve out of 14 West Bladen players scored as the Knights rolled to a 92-57 victory over West Columbus.

Jace Lesane fired in 15 points to lead the Knights (8-3) scoring. Mark’kus Bass and Shyron Thompson pumped in 13 points each and Sincere McKinley followed with 12 points.

WEST BLADEN (92) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause 2, Jace Lesane 15, Isaiah Minus 8, Nehemiah Cardona 5, Ussiah Gause 3, Gaston Russ 6, Sincere McKinley 12, Isaiah Lloyd 6, Mark’kus Bass 13, Shyron Thompson 13, Sterling Davis, Jeremiah Bryan 3, Rylan Bordeaux 6.

WEST COLUMBUS (57) — Taylor Flores 8, Erik W. 3, Zavillion Freeman 6, Joshua R. 5, Markus Lills 22, Roger Boowd 5, Jordan F., Jaydon McCoy 8.

Boys’ Basketball Southeastern Conf All Team W-L W-L South Brunswick 3-0 11-4 West Bladen 3-0 12-5 Whiteville 1-2 7-7 Fairmont 1-2 5-10 Red Springs 1-2 3-12 South Columbus 0-3 5-7

Girls’ Basketball Southeastern Conf All Team W-L W-L Fairmont 3-0 15-1 South Brunswick 3-0 10-1 Whiteville 1-2 5-9 South Columbus 1-2 3-10 West Bladen 1-2 3-11 Red Springs 0-3 2-13

