Area golf courses will be closed this weekend because of the expected winter storm.

Vineyard Golf at White Lake and Whiteville-based Vineland Golf Course will be closed beginning Saturday, Jan. 24. Both courses will be open for play Friday, Jan. 23.

Land O’ Lakes, located on Bill Hooks Road in Whiteville, will shut down play Friday, Jan. 23 at noon in order to cover greens. The course plans to reopen when weather permits.

Vineyard Golf, located off U.S. 701 between Elizabethtown and Whiteville, also will cover its greens beginning Saturday, Jan. 24 and the club said Thursday afternoon that the course is expected to be closed for eight days.

Vineland, a nine-hole course located off U.S. 701 between Clarkton and Whiteville, said it will be closed Saturday, Jan. 24, Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26, then determine when to reopen based on conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Bladen County and surrounding areas from the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 24 through the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 26.

Accumulating sleet and freezing rain is expected to begin Saturday, Jan. 24 and may persist into early Monday, Jan. 26, according to the National Weather Service. Sleet accumulations around one-half inch and ice accumulations up to three-tenths of an inch are possible.

The National Weather Service warns that power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could become dangerous. Hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

SUPER BOWL TOURNAMENTS

Vineyard Golf and Land O’ Lakes have scheduled tournaments over Super Bowl weekend.

Vineyard Golf will host a two-person Captain’s Choice tournament Sunday, Feb. 8 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin and for best fan attire (not limited to Super Bowl teams). Cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members. Call 910-247-6132 to register.

Vineyard Golf also will host a Super Bowl watch party after the tournament. You do not have to play in the tournament to attend the party.

Land O’ Lakes has scheduled its two-player Super Bowl Scramble for Saturday, Feb. 7 with a noon shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play. Cost is $40 for members and $50 for guests. The tournament is limited to 50 teams with a deadline to register by Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Call 910-642-5757 to register.

