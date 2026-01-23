CLINTON — Holden Spell made two free throws with two seconds remaining Thursday sealing Clinton’s 64-59 win against East Bladen in a high school boys’ basketball non-conference game.

Clinton also won the varsity girls’, junior varsity boys’ and junior varsity girls’ games.

The East Bladen boys (4-12) trailed 62-54 with 1:27 remaining, but cut the deficit to three on a basket by Conner Hill with 53 seconds left and a 3-point field goal by Tevin McLean with 25 seconds left.

McLean paced East Bladen (4-12) with 24 points and Keyshawn Kemp had 20 points.

Jaden Bell scored 14 points for Clinton (9-5).

In the varsity girls’ game, Ciara Stuart and Rubi Davila combined for 33 points as the unbeaten Dark Horses (15-0) toppled the Eagles 67-52. Clinton led 28-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Sana’a Singletary led East Bladen (13-4) with 20 points. The Eagles struggled at the free throw line, making 8 of 20.

In the junior varsity boys’ game, Clinton outscored the Eagles 14-4 in the final quarter en route to a 30-22 victory. Jason Sutton had nine points to top East Bladen (6-10).

In the junior varsity girls’ game, Clinton led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and beat East Bladen 36-11. Kayelynn Chambers scored six points for East Bladen (9-4).

VARSITY BOYS: CLINTON 64, EAST BLADEN 59

East Bladen (59) — Keyshawn Kemp 20, Tevin McLean 24, Khalil McKoy 2, Jaden Lewis 4, Landyn Scott 2, Conner Hill 5, Dashon Campbell 2.

Clinton (64) — Holden Spell 9, Jaden Bell 14, Aaron Landrum, Anyahs Butler 3, Jabari Daughtry, Ivey Sampson 8, Taylen Moore 13, Terrious Green, James Sinclair 4, Jaiden Howard 13.

VARSITY GIRLS: CLINTON 67, EAST BLADEN 52

East Bladen (52) — Hall, Monroe 7, Battle 6, Cromartie 9, Freeman, Flowers, Singletary 20, McKoy, Wooten 10, Edwards.

Clinton (67) — Ciara Stuart 18, Kimberly Evans 3, Rubi Davila 15, Jianna Pickett 8, Jayla Pickett 6, Phoenix Everett 9, Daniyah Coxum 2, Paulina Adasiak, Janiya Mosley 6, Takyla Cowan, Laila Carter, London McNeil.

JV BOYS: CLINTON 30, EAST BLADEN 22

East Bladen (22) — Omar Powell 1, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis, Jason Sutton 9, Benjamin Lent, Lakota Schmale 6, Darnell Rouse 6, Tyrone Freeman.

Clinton (30) — Romello Causey 2, Zaire Patterson 3, Elijah Bryant 5, Terrance Cowen 8, Cyrus Fennell 5, NySir Brewington 7.

JV GIRLS: CLINTON 36, EAST BLADEN 11

East Bladen (11) — Kayelynn Chambers 6, Zariyah Riddy 4, Aangelina Jones, Jenniyah Jones 1, Kylee Spaulding, Paris Jenkins, Lila Young.

Clinton (36) — Karson Wilson 9, Kathryn Hales 2, Jamiya Tann 14, Samiya Smith 1, MaKaylee Knight 6, Tamiya Mosley 4.

Boys’ Basketball Carolina Conf All Team W-L W-L East Columbus 5-1 6-7 West Columbus 4-2 6-10 East Bladen 4-2 4-12 North Duplin 3-3 7-8 Hobbton 3-3 5-9 Lakewood 1-5 5-11 Union 1-5 3-12

Girls’ Basketball Carolina Conf All Team W-L W-L North Duplin 6-0 13-3 East Columbus 5-1 9-4 East Bladen 4-2 13-4 Lakewood 3-3 9-7 Union 2-4 8-8 West Columbus 1-5 1-11 Hobbton 0-6 0-6

