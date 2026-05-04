BCC to graduate over 1,100 Saturday, May 9

Bladen Community College will recognize more than 1,100 graduates Saturday, May 9 who will receive associate degrees, diplomas, certificates, and workforce credentials during a full day of ceremonies held inside the college auditorium.
To accommodate the large graduating class and their guests, six commencement ceremonies are scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding with the final ceremony at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. No admission tickets are required.
Following each ceremony, graduates, along with their families and friends, are invited to gather under the big tent for a shared meal and time of celebration.
Graduation Ceremony Schedule
10:30 a.m. – Ceremony 1: Health Sciences (Part 1)
• Nurse Aide Level I
• Phlebotomy Nurse Aide Level II
Noon – Ceremony 2: Health Sciences (Part 2)
• Associate Degree Nursing
• Practical Nursing
• Pharmacy Technician
• Cardiovascular Technician
• Medical Billing & Coding
1:30 p.m. – Ceremony 3: Public Safety & Transportation
• Emergency Medical Science
• Criminal Justice Technology
• Truck Driving
• Real Estate
• General Occupational Technology
• Carpentry Technology
3 p.m. – Ceremony 4: College Transfer & General Education
• College Transfer Associate in Arts / Associate in Science
• General Education
4:30 p.m. – Ceremony 5: Business, Information Technology & Education
• Business Administration
• Office Administration
• Medical Office Administration
• Information Technology
• Early Childhood Education
• Associate in Arts – Teacher Preparation
• Career & College Readiness
• Agribusiness Technology
• Culinary & Fundamental Skills
6 p.m. – Ceremony 6: Skilled Trades & Applied Technologies
• Electrical Systems Technology
• Welding Technology
• Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology
• Industrial Systems Technology
• Cosmetology
• Natural Hair Care
Graduate-themed T-shirts and flowers will be available for purchase on-site, offering additional ways to commemorate the day.
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