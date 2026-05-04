BCC to graduate over 1,100 Saturday, May 9

Bladen Community College will recognize more than 1,100 graduates Saturday, May 9 who will receive associate degrees, diplomas, certificates, and workforce credentials during a full day of ceremonies held inside the college auditorium.

To accommodate the large graduating class and their guests, six commencement ceremonies are scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding with the final ceremony at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. No admission tickets are required.

Following each ceremony, graduates, along with their families and friends, are invited to gather under the big tent for a shared meal and time of celebration.

Graduation Ceremony Schedule

10:30 a.m. – Ceremony 1: Health Sciences (Part 1)

• Nurse Aide Level I

• Phlebotomy Nurse Aide Level II

Noon – Ceremony 2: Health Sciences (Part 2)

• Associate Degree Nursing

• Practical Nursing

• Pharmacy Technician

• Cardiovascular Technician

• Medical Billing & Coding

1:30 p.m. – Ceremony 3: Public Safety & Transportation

• Emergency Medical Science

• Criminal Justice Technology

• Truck Driving

• Real Estate

• General Occupational Technology

• Carpentry Technology

3 p.m. – Ceremony 4: College Transfer & General Education

• College Transfer Associate in Arts / Associate in Science

• General Education

4:30 p.m. – Ceremony 5: Business, Information Technology & Education

• Business Administration

• Office Administration

• Medical Office Administration

• Information Technology

• Early Childhood Education

• Associate in Arts – Teacher Preparation

• Career & College Readiness

• Agribusiness Technology

• Culinary & Fundamental Skills

6 p.m. – Ceremony 6: Skilled Trades & Applied Technologies

• Electrical Systems Technology

• Welding Technology

• Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology

• Industrial Systems Technology

• Cosmetology

• Natural Hair Care

Graduate-themed T-shirts and flowers will be available for purchase on-site, offering additional ways to commemorate the day.