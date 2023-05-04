This week, we continue the study of the poem from last Friday.

Now fully awake, and ready at last fully to confess his guilt and sin, now courageously ready to state his profound disappointment with and repudiation of his vanity and his wasted pursuits, the poet repents his flight from the One Who has pursued him with love. He holds back nothing of repentance and grief. Describing himself as “grimed with smears,” he confesses,

In the rash lustihood of my young powers,

I shook the pillaring hours

And pulled my life upon me; grimed with smears,

I stand amid the dust o’ the mounded years—

My mangled youth lies dead beneath the heap.

My days have crackled and gone up in smoke,

Have puffed and burst as sun-starts on a stream,

Yay, faileth now even dream

The dreamer, and the lute the lutanist;

Even the linked fantasies, in whose blossomy twist

I swung the earth a trinket at my wrist,

Are yielding; cords of all too weak account

For earth with heavy griefs so overplussed.

At this deepest point in his despair, the poet asks if even God can, or will, restore him. Does God care? he wonders. Holding at least a belief in a Creator Who has designed the world, the poet voices, and questions, that minimal faith and its adequacy:

Ah! is Thy love indeed

A weed, albeit an amaranthine weed,

Suffering no flowers except its own to mount?

Ah! must—

Designer Infinite!—

Ah! must Thou char the wood ere Thou can’st limn with it?

My freshness spent its wavering shower i’ the dust;

And now my heart is as a broken fount,

Wherein tear-drippings stagnate, spilt down ever

From the dank thoughts that shiver

Upon the sighful branches of my mind.

Such is; what is to be?

The pulp so bitter, how shall taste the rind?

I dimly guess what Time in mists confounds;

Here, thoroughly chastened, the poet, in the midst of this verse of abject grief and disillusionment, experiences, and is surprised by, the inbreaking of the Holy Spirit:

Yet ever and anon a trumpet sounds

From the hid battlements of Eternity;

Those shaken mists a space unsettle, then

Round the half-glimpsed turrets slowly wash again.

But not ere Him who summoneth

I first have seen, enwound

With glooming robes purpureal, cypress-crowned;

This vision of Christ before His death on the cross arouses a most fearful question:

His name I know, and what His trumpet saith.

Whether man’s heart or life it be which yields

Thee harvest, must Thy harvest-fields

Be dunged with rotten death?

Now of that long pursuit

Comes on at last the bruit,

That Voice is round me like a bursting sea:

‘And is thy earth so marred,

Shattered in shard on shard?

Lo, all things fly thee, for thou fliest Me!

The poem’s concluding verses are the heart of Thompson’s vision and genius. In their stark honesty, they surprise us. In them, he refuses to soften his vision of humankind’s piteous worthlessness, our ignoble state, our chosen lostness, and unyielding degradation of heart, mind, body, and soul. He confesses it as his.

Like the converted slavetrader become Gospel preacher, John Newton, author of “Amazing Grace,” Thompson sees our fallen wretchedness in all its stark nakedness, and our absolute need of God’s grace to “save a wretch like me,” in Newton’s unwelcome but timeless words. Hearing his deserved judgment in the holy Voice which has followed him, he writes:

Strange, piteous, futile thing!

Wherefore should any set thee love apart?

Seeing none but I makes much of naught’ (He said),

‘And human love needs human meriting;

How hast thou merited—

Of all man’s clotted clay the dingiest clot?

Alack, thou knowest not

How little worthy of any love thou art!

Whom wilt thou find to love ignoble thee,

Save Me, save only Me?

I must insert here my comment that today’s self-esteem gurus might learn a thing or two from this eye-opener of a poem about just how inherently esteem-worthy we are not. Thompson has named all our material wealth and fevered aspirations, and even our noblest accomplishments and attainments, “clotted clay.” And so they are.

Why would there have been the need for the costly grace of our Lord’s Self-sacrifice on the Cross if our fallenness had not disfigured God’s image in us? As the poet emphasizes, “…thou knowest not how little worthy of any love thou art!”. Modernity’s humanist ears are shocked to read those words, but the biblical writers wrote them first, and more strongly than the poet’s.

Grace abounds! The poem’s final words are words of boundless hope, expressive of our one true joy, the promise of the Saviour:

Rise, clasp My hand, and come!’

Halts by me that footfall;

Is my gloom, after all,

Shade of His hand, outstretched caressingly?

‘Ah, fondest, blindest, weakest,

I am He Whom thou seekest!

Thou dravest love from thee, who dravest Me.’

The poet’s fearful question is now answered. The One “…who summoneth…enwound With glooming robes purpureal, cypress-crowned,” does not harvest the dead, but restores life and receives the living. Those to whom He gives grace unmerited and love everlasting are His eternal, living harvest. “Arise, clasp My hand, and come!” Hallelujah!

Thanks be to God.