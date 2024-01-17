Waffles, pancakes with syrup, sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese; these are the ingredients to my favorite breakfasts. Unfortunately, waffles, pancakes and especially syrup are no longer on my eating plan — too many carbs, according to my doctor.

So, as my father in law used to say, “Not to worry.”

Here we go, we’re loading up on protein and enjoying some retro pop music as we go.

I’ve set iHeart Radio to “The Bay City Rollers” so we can channel our Tartan Horde as we break some eggs.

First, as usual, there is no written recipe for this breakfast — and like my mother used to do, the only timer you really need is the hallway smoke detector – when that goes off you know it’s done.

Heat your cast iron griddle to medium-ish heat and drizzle in some avocado oil.

Meat first. Slice up some link sausage or bacon or whatever kind of meat is in the fridge – last night’s steak, the chicken nuggets your kids didn’t finish, even beef hot dogs work. Just make sure you meet is sliced thin.

Once you’ve got your meat sizzling, start cracking some eggs — about six or so. I have a medium sized stainless steel bowl for this, but the fry cook at Waffle House uses a small bowl without making a mess.Or you can just crack your eggs into our sausage griddle — the idea is to get your eggs and meat mixed kind of quickly.

Final ingredient: mozzarella cheese. I use a good handful to ensure a nice and gooey mouthful.

Once the eggs are scrambled at the Bay City Rollers have finished “Shang-a-Lang” your high protein breakfast is done.

I like a little salt and a lot of pepper.

Enjoy.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.

David Kennard, who has been criticized for using too much pepper, is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.