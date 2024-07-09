ELIZABETHTOWN – When I first met my husband, he made sure to let me know that one of his favorite childhood meals was Ham Salad. Well, how about that! It’s something that I’ve been making for years as it was one of my childhood favorites, too (we have so much in common…)! It’s so simple to make and can be enjoyed as a sandwich, a snack on crackers or as a protein on top a salad.

Here is your shopping list:

1.25 lbs. of cubed smoked ham

1-1/4 Cup of mayonnaise (or Miracle Whip)

1 Cup of well drained Sweet Relish

1 tbsp course ground pepper

Take the cubed ham and place in a food processor (or a blender) and pulse until finely chopped. You may have to do this in batches when using a blender.

Add the pepper and relish and mix with a wooden spoon.

Add the mayonnaise or Miracle Whip (my husband is a Miracle Whip kinda guy) and mix well.

Viola! You’re done. Now wasn’t that simply simple… Enjoy!

I have always made this recipe with well drained sweet relish but for the life of me I could not find it in my pantry (what are the odds of that…). What I did find was a jar of sweet gherkins. I took that and pulsed in the food processor until the consistency of relish. I actually prefer this over the jarred relish because there was no draining involved. Note to self: discontinue the use of relish and replace with sweet gherkins!)

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia