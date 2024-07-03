ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T State University Alumni Chapter announces its six scholarship recipients for 2024.

Adriana McKenzie-Lewis is the recipient of the Tillie Peterkin Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship was presented to McKenzie-Lewis, who graduated from East Columbus High. She is the daughter of Renaldo Lewis and Mercia McKenzie.

The Johnie Peterkin Memorial Scholarship was presented to Jordan Newkirk, a recent graduate of West Columbus High School will be receiving a $1000 scholarship toward a biology major. Newkirk is the daughter of Cleo Newkirk and Frankye Boone-Newkirk.

The Gregory George Memorial Scholarship was presented to Tyler Watts-Brown, of West Columbus High School. Watts-Brown will receive a $1000 scholarship toward a major in Business. He is the Son of Larry and Tamiko Brown.

The Tonya LaDeen Powell Scholarship was presented to Tierra Braddy, a recent graduate of West Columbus High School. Braddy will be receiving a $2000 scholarship toward a Criminal Justice major. She is the sister of Tiyarna Braddy.

Damonty Davis is the recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. This $1000 scholarship was presented to Davis, a recent graduate of East Bladen High School. He plans to major in Animal Science. He is the son of Juanita Singletary.

Jiar McElveen is the recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. This $1000 scholarship was presented to McElveen toward a Journalism and Mass Communications major and Political Science minor. He is a graduate of East Bladen High School. He is the son of Freddie and Ilka McElveen.