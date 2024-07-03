After months of sharing main and side dishes with you, I think it’s time to dive into desserts. I may not be the best when it comes baking as it requires precise measuring to come out properly. I’m one to throw ingredients together and taste during the cooking process. You don’t have the benefit of doing this when it comes to baking. There are so many versions of this recipe out there with many using frozen whipped topping and canned frosting. I did find this recipe is a more decadent Chocolate Éclair Cake and one of the best that I’ve ever tasted. It takes a smidgen-bit more effort (take you forefinger and thumb and press together. That is how much more effort this takes… but is definitely worth it!

Here is your shopping list:

Cake:

One Box of graham crackers (3 sleeves)

1-1/2 C of heavy whipping cream

3 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 (3.4-3.5 oz) pkg instant vanilla pudding

3 C cold milk

Ganache:

1 C Heavy Cream

8 oz chopped chocolate

In a bowl combine 1-1/2 heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla into a cold bowl and whisk on high speed until stiff peaks form (do not overbeat).

In a separate, larger bowl combine the vanilla pudding with the cold milk. Whisk or beat until pudding starts to thicken. Fold in the whipped cream mixture.

Spread a very thin layer of the pudding mixture at the bottom of a 9×13 inch Pyrex dish or pan. Add one layer of graham cracker. Add ½ of the pudding mixture on top of the first layer of crackers and spread evenly. Add the next layer of graham crackers (break them as needed to fill in open spaces). Spread the rest of the pudding mixture on top. Add the final layer of graham crackers covering all of the pudding. Put in the frig until you are ready to add the ganache.

Ganache:

Heat 1 cup of heavy whipping cream until it comes to a boil.

Remove the cream from the heat and pour over the chopped chocolate (make sure you have the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl)

Stir until all the chocolate is melted and evenly combined.

Pour over the top layer of graham crackers and spread evenly into the corners of the dish.

Place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours. Overnight would be best so that the graham crackers have a chance to absorb the flavors of the pudding and soften.

Cut into squares and serve with whipped cream.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia