Dennis Troy, Chairman of the BCC board of Trustees addressed the crowd at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery Thursday. He brought not only an encouraging word but also provided the invocation and a blessing on the event and the food.

Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College has taken the college to a new plateau and addressed a packed venue at last week’s Annual Foundation Dinner.

Clark Valentiner was just one of many who enjoyed the auction and wrote a check as investment into the future of the next generation of Bladen Community College students.

ELIZABETHTOWN – On a night when everyone was pleasantly surprised at how many people were in attendance, the entire community had a chance to rejoice over how much had been accomplished in the past year and started to celebrate the coming year that Bladen Community College is entering into.

Bladen Community College hosted its biggest event of the year at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the grand ballroom and people began filling the parking lot even before the doors opened with excitement over the night’s schedule that was to come.

Dr. Amanda Lee, President of BCC not only greeted guests arriving, but left in their hands a program with a warm and welcoming message to those who have become friends and family with the college.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation for your attendance and generous support of our Annual Foundation Dinnner,” she said. “Your contributions play a crucial role in sustaining our college’s mission to provide quality education and opportunities for growth. Your steadfast commitment makes a meaningful difference in the lives of our students, empowering them to pursue their educational goals. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for both our students and our community, and your involvement in tonight’s event reflects your dedication to this important work.”

One of the many highlights of the evening was Dr. Lee addressing the crowd with the special recognition for the college’s Outstanding Partner for the past year.

“Every year in the spring, very close to May, we send out an email to all of our employees – faculty and staff and our students,” Dr. Lee said. “We have several questions that we ask them, but the question that we’re going to focus on tonight is, ‘Who has been a good partner for us? Who in the community has made a difference for us at the college?’ And you may recall that we have recognized in the past Bladen We Care. We’ve recognized in the past Cape Fear Valley Hospital System – Bladen County Hospital. And this year, we’re excited to recognize yet another organization that’s made a significant difference to our employees and to our students.”

With that intro, Dr. Lee then invited Bo and Kelly Barefoot to come to the stage as their community enterprises were a continuing blessing to the college with their support and their time.

Dr. Lee went on to share with the crowd the many reasons why Barefoot Brew and Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe including her candid thanks for enabling her caffeine addiction, and went on to mention how many things they did for the college.

“They also employed our students,” she said. “They used our classrooms to train some of their employees, they helped us refine that space so that we could continue offering it to other startups as we expand to other organizations. And they have been wonderful ambassadors and advocates for the community college.”

The Barefoots who were actually ambushed with the wonderful surprise stood before the crowd with tears in their eyes as they offered their response.

“There aren’t many times I get taken aback,” Bo Barefoot said. “I work in the sandwich shop and am there every day and it’s pretty much the greatest ‘barber shop’ there’s ever been for gossip and news. So I usually know everything, so how you pulled this off, I don’t know, but you did a heck of a job and I’ve kinda got tears in my eyes. But I want all of you folks to know how meaningful it is to have a college here in a socioeconomically challenged region like we’re in, to give our kids hope and inspiration and let them know they have the opportunity to move on in life. We love the college and I love the college for loving us back. We kind of think of this (BCC) as a business incubator.”

In addition to this presentation, Hayes Petteway, Chair for the Foundation Board of Directors came to the platform and addressed the crowd with what he called “one of the best turnouts he had ever seen,” and went on to award Barbara Knight with the Foundation Service Recognition.

Sondra Guyton who is the vice president for institutional advancement and community relations has been with BCC for 24 years and has seen a lot of positive change in the college.

“You’re truly amazing,” Guyton said as she addressed the packed venue. “I just want to truly thank you so much.”

According to the BBC website dealing with the foundation, “The college has changed the lives of many of the most disadvantaged. Graduates touch many lives—they become our teachers, our technicians, our nurses and our community leaders. The dollars given to Bladen Community College synergize. It is a great investment that pays dividends forever.

Community colleges in the state were originally funded by public support along with tuition and fees. However, as diminishing government support, changeable student enrollment, and higher operating costs have altered the financial landscape, community colleges have begun adopting a new perspective. More and more, they are turning to their foundations as an important revenue source to offset the impact of budget cuts while sustaining educational excellence and accessibility.”

According to Guyton, there are so many success stories with the graduates of BCC who have gone on to change the world in many different areas of the world as well as right here at home.

“We see graduates in the hospital here,” she said. “I can’t go to a medical appointment without somebody saying, ‘Oh, remember me? I graduated from BCC,’ and we see our students everywhere in our county.”

Guyton has seen firsthand the life-changing power of education and has witnessed it at BCC. Perhaps that is just one of the reasons she works so hard and is extremely passionate about the annual fundraiser.

“Every year we call this our Annual Foundation Dinner,” Guyton said. “This is our annual fundraiser and this is primarily to raise money for students. Student scholarships and support. There are so many things that are not covered under financial aid. We have students that do not qualify for financial aid and this is a way to raise money to help those students to fill the gaps of those things not covered and to help those who have little or no financial assistance.”

This speaks to the very important moral imperative of a community helping to raise a child. It also speaks to her heart that is not accepting of kids not going to school with finances as an excuse. And thus, her extreme passion for the annual dinner.

The dinner was be catered by Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery with the dinner prepared by award winning executive chef Timothy McDowell. The menu for the evening included Marry Me Chicken, potatoes, broccoli and apple crisp a’ la mode for dessert. Both the teacup auction and the live auction were run following the dinner and during the dessert.

Although the gala didn’t open until 6 p.m., people started filling in at 5:30 to see all the auction items and to enjoy the hors d’oeuvres while putting raffle tickets in the teacup set before each silent auction treat.

Raffle tickets for the evening were $5, eight tickets for $25, 15 tickets for $50 and 30 tickets for $100. The tickets for the dinner were set at $60 per person. The auctioneers for the night were Ryan Godwin and Bo Barefoot who thrilled the crowd with their candor and wit causing the audience, many times explode in spontaneous laughter.

“We had some great auction items this year,” Guyton said. “We had over 30 items that have been donated including an original painting from local artist Ed Harris. The funds gathered in this event go directly into our fundraising. Every year our executive committee meets and the decision is made as to how much is to be directed for student scholarships in all program areas.”

This was a night to participate in helping to raise the next generation. It’s served as an investment of time and funds donated by a caring community to develop perhaps that one student who will find the cure for cancer or maybe be a leader of the next generation. It is certainly giving them a chance to change their corner of the world.

2024 sponsors: INSPIRATION – DuPont, VISIONARY – BW Greene Properties, LLC, Campbell Oil Company, Chemours, M&S Landscaping LLC, Smithfield Foods, Smith & Sons Heating & Cooling, HOPE – Cape Fear Valley Health System, Columbus Regional Health System, Institutional Interiors, Mary Greene, Supreme Maintenance Organization, Town of Elizabethtown, Town of White Lake, Turnbull Lumber, OPPORTUNITY – AgCarolina Farm Credit, Bladen Builders, Cain-Lockamy Insurance Group, Inc., DeVane Builders Inc., Darrell & Kathy Page, Dublin Peanut Festival, Farm Bureau, First Bank, First Citizens Bank, Gillespie Farms, Giorgio’s, Hester, Grady & Hester, PLLC, Inman’s IGA, Kuraray America, Lacy West Thomas Insurance, Mac & Sylvia Campbell, McDuffie Pest Control, Melvins’ Hamburgers, Mountaire Farms, Prestage Farms, Sachs Peanuts, Sampson Bladen Oil Company, San Jose Mexican Restaurant, Star Communications, Truist Bank, OTHER GIFTS – Big Blue Store, the Bladen Journal, Bladen Online, Bo Barefoot, Camp Clearwater, Crosse Branch, Dickerson’s Pharmacy, Hayes Petteway, Lamar Advertising, Mark DeLap, Pierce Group Benefits and Ryan Godwin.

Live Aution Donations: White gold diamond & blue topaz ring by Ray’s Furniture & Jewelry (won by Bo & Kelly Barefoot), Carolina Hurricanes Hockey Tickets by Pierce Group Benefits (won by Jerome and Yolanda Smith), 18 holes of golf with cart for 4 by Vineyard Golf at White Lake (won by Ray Britt), Set of two dining chairs by Simple Treasures (won by Denise Bridgers), Wine, Dine & Stay package by Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery (won by Bo & Kelly Barefoot), Original Ed Harris painting by Ed Harris (won by Clark and Sally Valentiner), Swedish Massage by The Vines Day Spa (won by Billy Allen), Derma Peel by Above & Beyond Wellness & MedSpa (Won by Paula Greene), Spray Away Package by Down East Pest Control (won by Teresa Duncan), Overnight Cabin Stay by Lu Mil Vineyard and Winery (won by Bo & Kelly Barefoot), Hydrofacial by Above & Beyond Wellness & MedSpa (won by Bo & Kelly Barefoot) andWhite Lake Canvas Print by Jamie Corbett (won by Cory Nance).

Teacup Auction items: Hair Care Basket by Joseph D. Salon, Set of Coasters by the People’s Emporium, Deer Blind by Tractor Supply Co., Gift Basket by Sweeter Than Hunny, Fall Wreath by Whimsical Florist, Art Lessons by Art Works Teaching Studio, $50 Gift Card by Barking Lot, Sandstone Table Lamp by Kinlaw Furniture, Smithfield Cup Tickets by the Town of Elizabethtown, Gift Basket by the Leake Family, Tool Set by Advance Auto Parts, Lilly Pulitzer Gift Set by Yia Yia’s Gifts & More, Purse by Fisher’s Apparel, Jelly Gift Box by Lu Mil Vineyard & Winery, $50 Gift Card by Bladen Builders Supply, Cow Canvas Print by Traxx Chic Vintiques, Five dozen Cholate Chip Cookies by Sally Valentiner, Gift Basket by Bath Snob, $50 Gift Certificate by Southern Creek Boutique, Cowgirl Coffee by Barefoot Boujee Boutique, Homemade Pound Cake by Faye Hardin, $25 Gift Card by Christopher’s Steakhouse, Hand Cream & Diffuser by Amy’s Boutique, Gift Basket by Houston’s Peanuts, Gift Basket by Barnes & Noble College, Chocolate Chip Cake by Crystal Dowd, $50 Gift Card by Market On Main, Gift Basket by Allen’s Orchard, Yeti Water Bottle by Leinwand’s, Spreader Set & Earrings by Sweet Tea Boutique

Guyton remarked after the event was completed, “We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors, those who donated to the event, and everyone who purchased tickets, BBQ sauce, or took part in the teacup and live auctions. Your support plays a crucial role in helping us provide scholarships for students in need. We couldn’t do this without you, and we’re truly grateful for your giving.”

At presstime, all the final numbers were not tallied, but Guyton was confident that this year’s goal was reached.

“I will feel very comfortable saying, after we pay the bills, we raised well over $40,000 (net),” Guyton said. “We have not received final invoices, as well as promised gifts, so it’s too soon to get a final total. We know we will clear over $40,000 which was our goal, and a significant change from last year’s event.”

Additional pictures from the evening can be seen on page 11 of this issue of the Bladen Journal.

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To see more of his bio, visit him at markdelap.com or email him. Send a message to: mdelap@bladenjournal.com