Ahhh, we are coming into the Season of Comfort Food and Chicken & Rice just hits the spot. After a long day at work, it is something that can be put together quickly while you still have some “me” time before dinner. The only problem is the hunger pangs that you will get from the delicious aroma that this dish emits while cooking.

Here is your Shopping List:

1. Eight Chicken Thighs (excess skin and fat trimmed)

2. 12 Oz of ‘Long Grain’ Rice.

3. 1- 10.5 oz can of Cream of Chicken Soup

4. 1- 14.5 oz can of Chicken Broth

5. Olive Oil Spray

6. Kosher Salt and Pepper

Heat oven to 405 degrees. In a small mixing bowl take the Rice, Cream of Chicken Soup and Chicken Broth and mix together. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour the mixture into a 9 x 13 glass baking pan (at least 2” high) and spread evenly on the bottom. Take the trimmed chicken thighs and place on top and push into the rice mixture. Spray lightly with olive oil and then sprinkle with the Salt and Pepper.

Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 50 minutes. Uncover the dish and lower the heat to 350 and cook for another 20 minutes. The top of the chicken should start to brown at this point. Set the oven to broil for another 3-5 minutes until the chicken has browned to your liking.

This dish goes well with warm rolls and butter and a side of green beans.

