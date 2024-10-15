Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinic Q&A

WHO?

Mobile Clinic serves clients from children to adults who are in need of supports and outpatient services for mental health, substance use, MAT, medication management, psychiatric needs, and peer supports. Clients who have Medicaid, Medicare, and No funding, private insurance are all able to be seen by Mobile Clinic

WHAT?

Mobile Clinic provides services for mental health, medication management, substance use, and peer supports. We offer a unique style, as all services are offered completely virtually, with the Mobile Unit serving as an office on wheels where clients have a confidential space to utilize our internet and technology in the event there are barriers for the client. Some clients may be required to come to the unit for appointments, pending prescribers’ needs for medication management.

WHEN?

Mobile Clinic operates Monday-Friday 9:30am-4:00pm.

WHERE?

Mobile Clinic currently services Columbus County, Bladen County, and Brunswick County. Our schedule rotates at selected locations throughout the week.

WHY?

The goal of Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinic is to meet the needs of clients who may not have access to services or treatment otherwise.

HOW?

To engage in services with Mobile Clinic there are a few options. You can request an appointment online or you can give our staff a call, numbers below:

COLUMBUS COUNTY:

Arielle Lee: 910-742-6745

Rudolfo Jimenez: 910-721-7205

BLADEN COUNTY:

Lydia Colon: 910-742-7034

Kale Page: 910-622-5923