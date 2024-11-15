Do you like going to the beach? Swimming, fishing, or riding a boat during a long summer day are activities that we all enjoy. What if one day these activities didn’t even exist? Water pollution could prevent you from ever being on a beach again. Various chemicals in trash and waste, can cause cancer or other types of diseases.

Water is essential to humans and all living things, it is important for us to consider all of the risks that can be caused due to improper disposal of various types of wastes.

Almost all water that is used by humans whether it is from a toilet, shower, or sink is eventually transported to oceans and rivers. Another way that water pollution can harm humans is if someone were to go fishing and a fish consumed something toxic it can become toxic to the human who eats the fish. When baby turtles hatch on the beach, they find their way to the ocean by themselves. If trash is left on the shore, the hatchlings could run into it and get stuck leading to them not getting food, choking on it, or losing their ability to breathe. Waste can be considered toxic if it is radioactive or poisonous.

Not all of the water pollution is caused by humans. It can be caused by stormwater runoff. After a storm, water runs into drains leading to oceans, or rivers carrying salts, oils, or trash along with the water flow. Did you know that one MI LLION seabirds are killed by plastic each year? Without action, these problems willinq crease incredibly by 2050 which is why we need to act sooner than later. A lot of people wonder how we can act. Well, for starters we can not litter, recycle, anc pick up tash even if it’s not ours. Always be cautious of what you pick up and use gloves in case of chemicals that may be left behind. Also, we can remember to keep our sewage drains clean. These solutions will help out with the ocean.

Drinking water is a necessity for all humans so we need to make sure all water is tested and good before consumption. So let’s come together and fight this battle before it’s too late. Take action now!