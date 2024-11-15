Free education can bring a lot of benefits, but as with everything else, it has its downsides. Many people argue about whether or not education should be free. I have compiled a few reasons to help you determine whether you believe education should be free.

Free education gives everyone the opportunity to go to high quality colleges and universities. Many students only go as far as high school because they have no desire to live the majority of their lives in debt. If students did not have to worry about that issue, they would be more willing to give college a chance. People would be given a chance to pursue their dreams, whether it is to a doctor or an artist. This could lead to a stronger economy, as more people would have skilled jobs, and start more businesses.

A major concern of free education is quality. With more enrolled students, schools would need to pay for more textbooks, teachers, and other staff. Schools would no longer have the funds to do so, and the quality of education would drop. This could potentially make school even harder as students may not receive the right guidance to understand the material, leading them to be stressed, and the success rates of passing would drop. With less pay, teachers would not be as willing to work, and if they did, they would be overworked. They would have many students in their classrooms, and it would be difficult to ensure everyone understood. With less teachers, colleges wouldn’t be able to offer as many career opportunities as they do now. They’d have trouble finding someone for each subject, and college wouldn’t be as valued as before.

Now that you know the pros and cons of free education, do you still have the same beliefs as you had before?