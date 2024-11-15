School Shooters are a major issue throughout the United States. School Shooters are when a person goes to school with a gun. There is a common procedure in schools where you will go to a corner, turn off the lights, close the blinds, and stay quiet. That is a decent way of protection but there are some other alternatives.

The shooter will be an experienced person with inside knowledge. Hiding is a great way to hide so you need to have a good spot throughout the school ranging from places like the gym and the media center to even outside in the bleachers, and even bathrooms. Evacuation is a great alternative since they could go to closed buildings like gas stations, fast food restaurants, and even abandoned buildings like sheds or stores, but based on your environment you have a disadvantage or an advantage.

Defense and offense would be the best option. Some schools have police officers on the campus who can neutralize the shooter with a taser or even tranquilize the shooter. However, some schools don’t have police officers or conventional ways to defend themselves. There are items in the classroom you can use such as books, chairs, desks, pencils, erasers, desks, and tables. You could use physical force or a teacher could tackle the shooter with brute force. There could be an absorption source, such as steel, fiberglass, and titanium to absorb the power from the bullet as protection.

Barrication is when you barricade windows and doors down with metal, wood, and steel. There are good barricade sources such as desks, tables, clear couches, chairs, and local classroom supplies. Doors with locks protect students from the shooter being able to access the room, but something should be blocking the door from being kicked down and from the location of the students and teachers being revealed.

There are tons of ways to protect the school from shooters, such as defense, hiding, evacuating, and more will successfully protect students and teachers from any physical harm. The ways to a school might vary but we all hope no matter what you do, you’re safe.