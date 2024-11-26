The Town of Elizabethtown invites residents to help celebrate “Christmas in Elizabethtown” by sponsoring and decorating a Christmas Tree in the Cape Fear Farmers Market. All funds raised will be given to Families First.

The cost for sponsoring a tree is $20. Trees will be available to decorate on Tuesday, November 19, and should be completed by the end of the day on Friday, November 29. The trees will remain up until Christmas. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree every Saturday during the Christmas at the Farmers Market events.

This is the 4th year for the contest. Trees are located inside the Farmers Market and accessible to the public. Sponsors are encouraged not to use expensive or heirloom decorations. The trees are pre-lit and positioned near an electrical outlet and should not be moved to another location.

The sponsors with the winning tree determined by a popularity vote win a $25 gift certificate to Burney’s Sweets & More.

Download the form from the Town’s website to sponsor a Christmas tree.