Bladen County – Bladen Community College is proud to announce the successful completion of its most recent Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) class.

The evening course, which began on July 27th, consisted of 400 hours of training over 20 weeks, meeting for 20 hours per week. This intensive program combined both classroom instruction and hands-on driving experience, providing students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the trucking industry.

The four students who completed the program showed exceptional dedication, managing to balance full-time jobs while undertaking the rigorous training. Their commitment paid off, as two of the graduates have already secured local jobs in the commercial driving field.

David Brisson, Coordinator of Accelerated Training at Bladen Community College, shared his thoughts on the program’s success, “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and determination demonstrated by our students. The Commercial Truck Driving program is designed for those who want to pursue a career in trucking but may need flexible training hours.

These graduates have proven that with the right mindset and support, success is attainable. It’s rewarding to see two of them already employed and making a difference in their local community.” Bladen Community College is also excited to announce that a new evening CDL class will begin on January 6th, 2025. Following that, a daytime class will be available in February 2025.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Mr. David Brisson for more information and to reserve a spot in these upcoming classes. For more details, please reach out to David Brisson at 910-879-5611 or via email at dbrisson@bladencc.edu.

About Bladen Community College: Bladen Community College is dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs and training opportunities that meet the needs of our community. The college offers a variety of academic and vocational programs, including the highly regarded Commercial Truck Driving course, aimed at preparing students for success in their chosen careers.