Residents of Elizabethtown are invited to meet with town officials to review the safety concerns and countermeasures identified under the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan at a Public Meeting #2 Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Town Council Chamber, 805 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

The Safety Action Plan identifies areas of transportation-related safety concern, develops and prioritizes projects to address those areas of concern, and will be used in the future to pursue federal grant monies.

Throughout October and November, Elizabethtown town officials and residents identified areas where there are transportation related safety concerns. This input was collected through Public Meeting #1, an online mapping tool, and interviews with key service providers. In mid-November, a team of traffic engineers visited these areas of safety concerns and evaluated safety countermeasures that would correct them.

Public Meeting #2 will be an opportunity to learn about the areas identified as safety concerns and the draft proposed safety countermeasures. A brief presentation take place at 6 p.m. After the presentation, the public will have the opportunity to talk with Town officials and the consulting team to provide input on the draft proposed safety countermeasures. The comments gathered from this meeting will be used to inform project corridor prioritization in the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan for Elizabethtown.

The Dec. 12 meeting is open to the public and will include light refreshments.

Residents can also submit their comments online, through the project’s data collection tool at https://arcg.is/0GH8fy. The tool allows respondents to mark areas of transportation related safety concern on a map and then provide a brief description of that concern. Comments can also be emailed to dparker@ctleng.com.