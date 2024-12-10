Such a lovely holiday. Such a lovely premise. Such a Currier and Ives time of year. It brings out the best in us.

And the worst.

As human beings, we love the images that conjure warm thoughts in our minds. Puppies popping forth from a Christmas box on Christmas morning with a shout of glee from a child. A warm fire, snow falling gently outside the big bayed-out window and a 40s crooner singing holiday songs in the background. Frosty the Snowman marching across a 70” big screen with a broomstick in his hand. Kisses under mistletoe.

We live for those moments and even though they may occur sporadically, they can also put us in denial of the all-too-accurate pictures of the reality of the other parts of life.

The parts that bring pressure and stress and angst. Sleepless nights wondering how in the world that credit card got maxed out even though the television was purchased on Black Friday. Finding a way to pay for a vet bill for the Christmas puppy and stepping into a lesson on potty training that has gone awry. Feeling a sudden pain in your chest after having to shovel a ton of that gently fallen snow or raking the million leaves that have covered the lawn and driveway.

And when pressure comes, it can break you out of a happy place of the imagery of warm thoughts.

While rushing to get a tree this past weekend, the early roads were icy and snow-covered the farther north you went. The weather didn’t alter the fact that Christmas is coming, there are deadlines to meet and to-do lists to accomplish.

The rush of the season can push us to the limits of our breaking points. One car that passed another in Clinton obviously was angered about not getting to his destination fast enough and offered up a one finger salute as he was passing. The bumper sticker on his car was bright and bold: “The reason for the season.”

One person had a window rolled down screaming at another driver who had cut her off in a packed parking lot. “Merry Christmas you moron” was heard loud and clear. Christmas music was also blaring from her car radio.

Whether it is asking Santa for a tape series on controlling our anger or remembering to count to 10 and sing a Christmas carol, a “grip” is needing to be redefined this year. We must not live for the moments we imagine. Rather, we must live in the moments that life has gifted us with. Muster your strength to get through those moments and let love – not imagery be your driving force to accomplish.

And through it all, perhaps we need to desire our memory back for Christmas and remember that, although cliché’ – there is a reason for this season – and free speech is NOT that reason.

Some tips: Compliment someone today. Encourage someone today. Forgive someone today. Be kind to someone today. All for no other reason than to make someone feel like they’ve hung the moon – simply because you’ve followed a star.

