The only warning is not burning your mouth on the supper because your hunger wants to dive in immediately.

Filling the shell. You’ll want to cheat and take a few spoonfuls.

Cover the pie and let your mouth water as the aroma cooks through your home.

Rustic Comfort Chicken or Left Over Turkey potpie

Total Time: 30 mins / Active time: 10 mins / Serves 6 per Pie

1 can (8 oz.) Pillsbury refrigerated Butter Flake Crescent Rolls

1 Pkg. Pillsbury Regular Frozen Pie Crust (contains 2)

1 Whole Store-bought Rotisserie Chicken (skin and bones removed)

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp Olive Oil

1 10 oz. Pkg frozen peas and carrots (thawed and drained)

½ Sweet Onion (chopped)

3 celery stalks (chopped)

2 10 1/2 oz. Can cream of chicken soup

1 4 oz. can of chicken broth

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350

1. In a large pot, Melt butter and oil over med-high heat. Add chopped celery and onions. Saute’ until slightly translucent. Salt and pepper (to taste).

2. Add to the celery and onions the cream of chicken soup and chicken broth. Stir until smooth. Add nutmeg (to taste).

3. Thaw peas and carrots in microwave and drain. Add to vegetable mixture.

4. Break apart chicken into bite-size pieces ensuring all bones removed and add to the mixture. Toss until evenly coated and mixture is heated through.

5. Take 2 of the frozen pie crusts and place each tin on a cookie sheet. Add ½ of the mixture to each.

6. Unroll crescent roll sheet and separate in half. Place one half on top of each of the chicken pies. Stretch the dough to reach the edge of pie crust (the serration holes will separate and allow steam to be released).

7. Place the pies on a cookie sheet and place in the middle rack of oven. Bake at 350 for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden brown. If the top of the pie browns before the crust, tent foil on top of pie exposing just the crust to brown a bit longer.

8. Remove from oven and sit for 5 minutes before cutting into 6 slices.

The sweetness of the peas and carrots, the buttery flavor of the crescent rolls and crispness of the vegetables create an amazing experience to the pallet. Store any leftover pie (not that you will have any because everyone goes for seconds…) in the fridge and can be reheated in the microwave or oven.

Fun Fact: Even though Chicken Pot Pie is an all-American comfort food, it did not originate in the US but has a long and complex history with roots in ancient Egypt, Greece and England. The earliest evidence is on Egyptian tomb walls in the Valley of the Kings where royal bakers made a flat crust with grains and baked it over hot coals. The Greeks created a similar dish but added meat which had an open pastry shell. In 16th Century England, the dish became popular among the wealthy. European settlers brought the recipes to America in the 18th century with chicken and beef becoming the most common fillings. And in the late 1940’s and 50’s chicken and turkey pot pies became a popular premade meal.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia