CLINTON-The Clinton Darkhorses defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights in a 63-30 victory last Thursday in a SAC 6 Conference match up. The game was moved up a day to beat the inclement winter weather and the Darkhorses took care of business off the back of a Phoenix Everett 14-point performance. Clinton snatched 28 steals as a team and were active on the boards with 23 rebounds. The host moved to an overall record of 9-4 and they earned their second victory in conference play to keep them perfect against SAC 6 opponents.

West Bladen defeated the West Columbus Lady Vikings in a 54-34 victory in a non-conference match up last Wednesday before taking on Clinton. West Bladen senior guard Hollan Davis and her teammate, junior guard Kali Allen finished with 15 points apiece in the win at home.

The Lady Knights began their week with a 68-20 defeat to a visiting St. Pauls’ team last Tuesday. Junior guard Zhari Shipman led all scorers with 20 points as she helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to their second straight win. St. Pauls’ defeated Red Springs 48 hours later to move to an overall record of 12-2 and they currently sit atop the SAC 6 with a 3-0 record. West Bladen moved to an overall record of 4-9 and they’ll have a chance to bounce back from their recent defeat when they host Midway in a conference match up this Friday.

Midway’s overall record fell to 5-6 after a 48-point defeat to Fairmont last Thursday in a conference clash. Freshman Lyric McNair’s 16 points and senior Taniya Simms’ 14 points contributed to the Golden Tornadoes’ latest win over Midway. The Golden Tornadoes move to an overall record of 10-1 and they push full steam ahead to a pivotal match up against St. Pauls with first place up for grabs. The SAC 6 first and second place teams will meet this Friday for what will be the two teams second meeting of the season.

St. Pauls claimed a 14-point victory in their first meeting of the season back in December, with the Lady Bulldogs’ Shipmen and the Golden Tornadoes Simms trading buckets in an epic tournament match up. Red Springs have yet to win a game in conference play as they sit at the bottom of the standings so far. They’ll host Clinton in a conference clash and Purnell Swett will visit them for their next two games.

Midway will start the top of the week with a non-conference clash against Spring Creek(3-6) before they end the week with an away trip to West Bladen on Friday.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Bristol Allen FR.

Kali Allen JR.

Alina Chavez SR.

Serenity Council FR.

Micheala Hester FR.

Holland Davis SR.

Laurin Lesane FR.

Saniya Martin SO.

Amiya McCarty FR.

JaNya McKeithan FR.

Natalee Sykes JR.

Addison Wilcox FR.

Aniya Willis FR.

Jahyrah Priest JR.

Vera Valentiner FR.