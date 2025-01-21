BLADENBORO – The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 38-31 victory in a SAC 6 match-up last Friday evening. The Lady Raiders jumped ahead 11-0 in the first quarter as their opponent found it difficult for their shots to fall. However, the Lady Knights junior guard Kali Allen drained two free throw attempts to finally get the host on the board to start the second quarter. The Lady Raiders responded by scrapping for the offensive rebound and freshman center Katelyn Vann eventually sent a looping lay-up towards the net for two.

The refs let both teams play a physical game and turnovers were a regular occurrence throughout the game. West Bladen junior forward Jahyrah Priest snatched two straight steals and dropped four points to cut the host deficit to seven. The visitors were able to shake off three straight turnovers to end a cold-run with a basket from guard Kera Beth Benton. Junior guard Micheala Hester dished a pass into the heart of the visitors defense and her teammate, Alina Chavez finished through contact to give the Lady Knights momentum at 15-8.

The Lady Raiders attempted a quick response with a shot from beyond the arc but went without luck to give their opponents a chance to cut into their lead. West Bladen freshmen Vera Valentiner grabbed an offensive board and dumped a pass off to Hester as she was fouled on the way up. Hester proceeded to go 50 percent from the line to help the host edge closer to their opponents in black and blue. Midway struggled to get through their opponents full court press a few moments later as they suffered yet another turnover.

The Lady Knights took full advantage of the extra possession as Allen grabbed an offensive board and flipped her lay-up in to put the host within four. The cold streak continued to plague the Lady Raiders but they held firm on the defensive side of the ball to keep them in front with the first half coming to a close. Both teams traded shots at the charity stripe to end the first half with Midway leading 17-12. The Lady Knights made their first three of the game after Allen found fellow guard Natalee Sykes open in the corner to begin the third quarter.

Midway turned the ball over and their opponents were able to tie the game at 17-17 with a couple of free throws. West Bladen took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer from Sykes to get them ahead by two points. Allen received an outlet pass on the break as she converted her lay-up through contact and the host went up 23-18 after she splashed her free throw attempt.

Midway sophomore forward Kyleigh Stonerock was able to find an immediate response with a field goal attempt falling over multiple outstretched hands. Chavez showed aggression in the post area to help the Lady Knights stay in front by five. Both teams frantically traded buckets for the next few minutes but the host held tight to their slender lead. Hester stepped into a three-pointer to deliver a dagger to stretch the score to 30-24 in favor of the Lady Knights.

The Lady Raiders closed the quarter out with a 50 percent effort at the charity stripe to conclude the third quarter behind by five. West Bladen opened the final quarter with a turnover and their opponents made them pay on the other end with a bucket from Stonerock. The Lady Raiders were able to scratch and claw their way back into the contest after forcing their opponents into turnovers and missed shots.

Midway’s Benton was able to get her three-pointer to roll-in as the visors were able to reclaim the lead at 32-31. West Bladen failed to score in the remaining minutes of the game to allow their opponents to pull away with the win in the fourth quarter. Midway’s record moves to an overall record of 7-6 and they currently sit in fourth of the conference standings at 1-2. West Bladen falls to an overall record of 4-9 and they currently hold the fifth place spot in the standings at 0-3.

The Lady Knights are slated to take on their in-county rivals of East Bladen this Tuesday for a non-conference clash but severe winter weather may postpone the contest. The school district will remain vigilant of the weather and there will be a decision on school activities made by Monday 6 pm. Also, you can find information on district activities from the Bladen County School Boards Facebook page for any necessary updates. The Lady Knights will also have a conference match-up in Fairmont on the schedule for this Friday at 6 pm.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Bristol Allen FR.

Kali Allen JR.

Alina Chavez SR.

Serenity Council FR.

Micheala Hester FR.

Holland Davis SR.

Laurin Lesane FR.

Saniya Martin SO.

Amiya McCarty FR.

JaNya McKeithan FR.

Natalee Sykes JR.

Addison Wilcox FR.

Aniya Willis FR.

Jahyrah Priest JR.

Vera Valentiner FR.

AROUND THE SAC 6:

Hoke County(3-14, 0-6) 23, Fairmont(13-1, 3-0) 55

Red Springs(3-12, 0-4) 36, Clinton(11-5, 3-0) 56

Lumberton(7-8) 45, St. Pauls(13-3, 2-1) 50