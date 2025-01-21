ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Whiteville Lady Wolfpack for a 70-30 victory last Friday in a Waccamaw Conference clash. The Lady Eagles were able to bounce back from their eight point loss a few days prior to Topsail on the road in a non-conference contest. Senior guard Laila Smith led all scorers in Tuesday’s clash with a 24 point performance, Iveonna “NeNe” Ward had a double-double after dropping 11 points and grabbing 10 boards in their loss against Topsail.

The Lady Eagles showed their fortitude last Friday evening in a team-win by steamrolling Whiteville to stay atop the conference standings at 5-0. East Bladen’s next game is slated for this Tuesday against West Bladen in a non-conference matchup at home. This will be the second meeting between the two squads this season and East Bladen won the first meeting by 35 back in December.

The game may be postponed due to inclement weather rolling in at the top of the week so check the Bladen County School District Facebook page for any updates concerning after school activities for Tuesday. East Bladen’s next conference game will be against the Pender Lady Patriots away from home this Thursday. Pender has snatched a 57-8 victory over West Columbus in their last game and they improved their conference record to 2-2 as they share the third-place spot with Heide Trask. Both teams happen to meet each other this Tuesday if the winter weather permits it.

Heide Trask suffered a 15-point loss against North Brunswick in a non-conference match-up in their last game to move their overall record to 6-10. The second-place East Columbus Lady Gators will continue their chase for first-place against their in county-rivals West Columbus this Tuesday. They’ll also take on Pender before another pivotal match-up against East Bladen the following week. South Columbus will look to climb the table in a conference clash against Whiteville this Tuesday as well. South Columbus and Whiteville are tied for fourth-place in the conference standings at 2-3.

West Columbus still occupy the bottom of the standings with a winless record of 0-4 and they’ll hope to put up a fighting effort on the road against the Lady Gators.

EAST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Tatum Allen SO.

Cabria Baldwin JR.

Neveah Brown SO.

Ariel Cromartie JR.

Taylor Dowless SO.

Tyliah Freeman SO.

Nia McKoy JR.

Aaliyah Monroe SO.

Sana’a Singletary FR.

Laila Smith SR.

Iveonna “NeNe” Ward SR.

Niyah Wooten JR.