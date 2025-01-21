ELIZABETHTOWN – The Whiteville Wolfpack defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 52-33 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash last Friday night. The Whiteville Wolfpack catapulted themselves into first-place in the conference standings after the victory as they went 5-0 in conference action. They moved to an overall record of 10-5 after beating Fairmont last Saturday and they’re slated to take on South Columbus this Tuesday.

East Bladen’s overall record falls to 6-9 and they currently sit in fifth-place as things stand at 2-3. The Eagles week started off with a 48-41 defeat to Topsail last Tuesday in a non-conference clash. Topsail got 14-points from their leading scorer Rhea Britt and Spencer Henry added another 12-points to overcome the visiting Eagles.

The Eagles will host West Bladen this Tuesday if the winter weather permits the in-county non-conference clash between rivals. Heide Trask has climbed the standings to second-place with a 3-2 record after defeating the East Columbus Gators in a 60-50 victory. Trask junior guard Mathias Sonne led his team to victory with a 17-point performance against the Gators.

East Columbus have begun to slide in conference play after two straight losses in Waccamaw Conference action. The Gators were able to conclude their week with an eight point victory over Red Springs in a non-conference match-up to move their overall record to 7-8. The South Columbus Stallions share second-place with Heide Trask in the conference standings with a 3-2 record. They had last week off but they’ll continue their chase for first with a pivotal match-up against Whiteville slated for this Tuesday.

Pender and West Columbus occupy the bottom of the standings but they both have a chance to climb the table with a jampack schedule ahead.

EAST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Dominick Collins SR.

Chace Butler SR.

Sherman Long SR.

Kewone Maynor SR.

Shane Harkins SR.

Keyshawn Kemp JR.

Dashon Campbell JR.

Tevin McClean JR.

Khalil McKoy JR.

Yoni Gonzalez JR.