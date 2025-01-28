BCS board members were recognized for their commitment to serving the students, staff, and families of Bladen County Schools.

The Clarkton School of Discovery volleyball team was recognized for their success on the court this year as Waccamaw A Conference Champions!

Bladenboro Middle School’s volleyball Team was recognized for their success as the BCS Middle School Volleyball Champions.

ELIZABETHTOWN – The Board of Education met in January and many awards were given out.

From the BOE, a highlight of the meeting.

“Thank you to our Tar Heel School students for leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Spotlights and Recognitions

On behalf of former State Superintendent Catherine Truitt and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the following schools were celebrated for their success during the 23-24 school year:

Bladen Early College – 97.1% Graduation Rate and Academic Growth Award

Dublin Primary – Academic Growth Award

East Arcadia – Academic Growth Award

Elizabethtown Primary – Academic Growth Award

Tar Heel School – Academic Growth Award

East Bladen– Academic Growth Award

Clarkton School of Discovery – Exceeded Academic Growth Award

West Bladen – Academic Growth Award

Bladenboro Primary School – Exceeded Academic Growth Award

Mrs. Jessica Oxendine-Moore, the school counselor at Bladen Early College High was recognized for selection to participate in the inaugural cohort of the SREB Crisis Recovery Support Network. She is one of only 40 counselors selected from across the state.

School Board Appreciation Month—BCS board members were recognized for their commitment to serving the students, staff, and families of Bladen County Schools.

The BOE voted to approve…

Fall 2024 Custom Policy Updates

SRO Contract

The 2025-2026 Traditional and Early College Calendars

Mrs. Priscilla Brayboy (Executive Director of Elementary Services) and Mrs. Stephanie Norris (Executive Director of Secondary Services) shared information about the Restart Model and the positive impact the program can have on a school when successfully implemented.