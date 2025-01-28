BLADENBORO – The West Bladen Knights take their talents on the road for their next three games as they march on to their third straight SAC 6 Regular-Season title. The Knights match-up with Fairmont was moved to Monday due to last week’s inclement weather. This game against Fairmont will most likely be pivotal in the race for first-place. Fairmont has an overall record of 10-5 but they’ve lost their last two games to non-conference opponents. Union Pines handed the Golden Tornadoes a 71-59 defeat in a non-conference match-up last Monday before snow shut them down for the week.

Senior forward Landon Cummings dropped 21 points and snatched six boards to lead Fairmont despite their defeat. They also suffered a 20-point defeat to Whiteville in a non-conference match-up on a neutral floor. The Golden Tornadoes will hope to take sole control of first-place in the SAC 6 standings with a victory over the Knights. West Bladen got knocked out of the second round of 2A NCHSAA East Region in their last meeting with Fairmont almost a year ago. Fairmont plays a physical brand of basketball and they hold an undefeated record on their home floor this season at 6-0.

West Bladen have been clicking this season on both sides of the floor as they’ve been averaging 65.4 ppg on offense and they’ve held their opponents to under 36 ppg on the defensive side of the ball. The Knights have five players in the line-up that are capable of scoring and a fast tempo game suits their strengths. Senior center Chase Williams leads the Knights in scoring with 21.5 ppg to standout in a high-powered offense. The Red Springs Red Devils will host the Knights on Tuesday for another SAC 6 conference match-up.

The Red Devils share second-place in the conference standings with Midway and St. Pauls at 1-2. Red Springs hold an overall record of 1-14 and their lone win of the season came against the last place Clinton Darkhorses in one of their few conference games. Midway and St. Pauls will go head-to-head on Tuesday to shuffle the table around further.

WEST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Hezekiah Adams SR.

Ty’Leak Ballard SR.

Demarion Bryant JR.

Hunter Hester SR.

Keonta Hill JR.

Kendall Lesane SO.

Tylik McCall JR.

Conner Monroe SR.

Jackson Pait JR.

Jamari Adams-Peterson JR.

Justin Spaulding JR.

Chase Williams SR.