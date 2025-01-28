ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Eagles will host the East Columbus Gators for their next Waccamaw Conference match-up this Tuesday. The Eagles slipped down to fifth-place in the conference standings after a defeat to the conference leaders of Whiteville a few weeks ago. Tuesday will be an opportunity for the Eagles to get back on track with the fourth-place team paying a visit to their home floor as the season heats up. East Columbus has an overall record of 7-8 and they have a 2-2 record in conference action.

The Gators rely heavily on the scoring of senior guard Jaden Troy, who has been averaging around 18.8 ppg and he leads them in the rebounding department. East Bladen junior forward Keyshawn Kemp has been a key offensive weapon for his team this season and his ability to create his own shot could help be a turning point against the Gators on Tuesday night. The Eagles suffered a two-point loss in their first meeting with East Columbus back in December.

Troy dropped 27 points in East Columbus’ home victory over the Eagles just over a month ago. East Bladen will hit the road to take on West Columbus the following day for another Waccamaw Conference clash to end their week. West Columbus entered this week on a five-game slide but they’ll have a chance to snatch a victory against a winless opponent in Lake View at the top of the week. The Vikings occupy the bottom of the conference standings at 0-4 with little less than a month to play. Wednesday’s meeting between East Bladen and West Columbus will be the first meeting of the season.

West Columbus swept the Eagles home-and-away last season but both teams have entirely different starting lineups from the year prior.The Whiteville Wolfpack have already matched their win total from last season with seven games remaining on the schedule at 10-5. Whiteville has a perfect 5-0 record in conference action and they’ll look to run away with the title this Tuesday against Heide Trask.

The Heide Trask Titans are having an uncharacteristic season with an overall record of 8-9 after only losing 12 games in the last three seasons. They slowly have settled into winning form the last month with a 4-1 record in their last five games and they’ve climbed the standings to second-place at 3-2. Whiteville will surely test the Titans fortitude when they host them this Tuesday in a crucial game for both teams.

The South Columbus Stallions share second-place with Heide Trask at 3-2 and they continue their hunt for first when they travel to Pender for their next conference game this Tuesday. South Columbus suffered a defeat in their last game against Heide Trask but they’ll look to turn things around against a struggling Pender team. The Pender Patriots were able to snatch a win over West Columbus for their lone win in Waccamaw action as they occupy the sixth-place spot in the standings.

EAST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Dominick Collins SR.

Chace Butler SR.

Sherman Long SR.

Kewone Maynor SR.

Shane Harkins SR.

Keyshawn Kemp JR.

Dashon Campbell JR.

Tevin McClean JR.

Khalil McKoy JR.

Yoni Gonzalez JR.