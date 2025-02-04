ELIZABETHTOWN – Warm up the dice, dust off the cards and if you are feeling lucky, Casino Night is back Feb. 8 at the Cape Fear Winery.

Are you ready for a night of glamour and gaming? Join Bladen’s Bloomin Agri-Industrial for their annual Industry Appreciation Casino Night. The festivities will be held at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

To make it an unforgettable evening:

Start with dinner at The Cork Room and enjoy their new dinner menu. Then try your luck at the gaming tables in the Gallery Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. and gaming begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be blackjack, poker and other gaming tables.

Some of the highlights are casino games, prizes and dessert.

Dinner Reservations (The Cork Room):

(910) 645-4291

Event Information:

(910) 645-2292

Don’t gamble on missing this exciting night.