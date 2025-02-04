ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chambers of Commerce hosted their annual Gala last Saturday at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery for their “Night of Gratitude”, while also highlighting local businesses and heroes of the community. The night was made possible through the efforts of Commerce Manger, Amy Hudson as she organized and planned the event. Guests of the event were encouraged to wear their best outfits and were able to participate in a raffle for goody bags from local staples around the area.

The event was sponsored by Cape Fear Valley Health, Lu Vineyard, NC Peoples Emporium Inc., Barefoot Brew and Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe, Duke Energy, Whimsical Florist and Gifts, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery. Awards were also handed out to recognize businesses big and small, while also highlighting the legacy of chamber members and showing appreciation for humanitarian work outside the community. The first hour of the night began with socializing and mingling before guests made their way to their seats to enjoy the dinner being served in the halls of the winery.

Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery took home the first award of the night as they were recognized as this year’s “Outstanding Chamber Members.” The Outstanding Chamber Member of the year award goes to an organization or business that’s shown exceptional service or dedication throughout the prior year. “The award recipient embodies the values of the chamber and is involved in the overall success of the community,” said Hudson before announcing the night’s first award.

Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery has experienced great expansion under the ownership of Alex Munroe through distribution of products, hosting events that attract visitors, as well as adding a spa and gift shop on the property. “This really means a lot to us,” said Munroe. “Nothing could be better than being a small business owner because there’s so many hilarious stories and things that come out of owning a small business.” Munroe emphasised his appreciation for the support customers have shown his business through the years in his acceptance speech and he acknowledged the efforts of the chamber for helping his business to thrive.

The Outstanding Small Businessperson of the Year Award was presented by Bo and Kelly Barefoot as the ceremony moved along. This award is presented to the chamber member that is invested in the Chamber, local business and the community. Dan and Wendy McQueen of Dan’s Golf Cart were given high praise from the Barefoot’s before accepting their award to an ovation from the crowd. Dan’s Golf Carts have supported new businesses in Elizabethtown and they’ve been responsible for sponsoring several events in the area, while also growing their own business through their logistical expertise.

They played a role in providing vehicles for last year’s Christmas Parade in Elizabethtown and solved parking issues at the Smithfield Cup. The Caring Persons Award went to Dale Brennan and Kevin Taylor of White Lake for their disaster relief efforts in Western NC during the tragic events of Hurricane Helene back in September. Brennan runs the White Lake Volunteer fire department and Taylor has several years of experience as the Public Works Director in White Lake. They immediately sprung into action by travelling to the hardest hit areas in the Appalachian region to provide relief and they were able to give out heating tanks through the collection of donations.

Brennan and Taylor were also front lines of the rescue efforts during major flooding in the Elizabethtown-White Lake area last year. They also helped our neighbors to the West by giving gifts to the affected communities during the Christmas period. Brennan explained that Hurricane Fran in 1996 being the turning point in his life and career. “I went to the mayor’s house and picked him up in one of the fire trucks,” said Brennan. “We went around the town of White Lake and it looked like a war zone; and ever since then, I’ve had a desire to help people.”

The next award of the night was the “Honorary Lifetime Membership Award” for the individual who has served the Chamber in an outstanding and on-going manner. This award was given to Fred Tate for his 38-years of service to the Elizabethtown Airport/Economic Development Commission. The recent developments of the Elizabethtown Industrial Park has been headed by his efforts and he was front-and-center for advocating for the new hangars at the Elizabethtown Airport. He also contributed to setting the blue-print for the new aviation jobs in the area and has helped with increasing the tax-base in the area.

The last award of the night was the “Legacy Award” and this award is given to the person who has supported the Chamber in day-to-day efforts and initiatives. Jenifer Melvin of Jones Lake State Park was this year’s recipient of the award due to her active role in promoting the Mother Nature’s Playground initiative as a member of the Tourism Promotion Committee. Melvin’s understanding of working together has earned her this year’s “Legacy Award” and she also serves on the board of Creating Outdoor Recreation Economy(CORE).

Her mother, Tomye Glenn accepted the award in her place as she was out representing the town in a conference in Greensboro on the night. Chamber President Denise Taylor Bridgers ended the night at the podium by thanking the attendees for joining them in celebrating the award winners and she introduced the new president-elect, Heather Ransom.

For more photos from the event, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/EtownWhiteLakeChamber