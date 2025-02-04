CERRO GORDO – The East Bladen Eagles defeated the West Columbus Vikings in a 53-52 overtime victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash. The Eagles were able to salvage the game with a fourth quarter comeback to send the game into overtime. Senior guard Dominick Collins helped put the Eagles within one of their opponents at the charity stripe after trailing early in the overtime period. The Vikings failed to capitalize on the following possession and the Eagles took advantage by draining a field goal from Sherman Long to go ahead by one.

West Columbus was able to retain the lead on a made shot by Emanuez Jones with time dwindling down to the wire. Senior center Dashon Campbell drained the game-winning field goal to secure the Eagles victory away from home. East Bladen’s overall record moved to 7-10 and they occupy the fifth-place spot in the conference standings at 3-4. They will host the South Columbus Stallions this Monday for their next game and they’ll meet Stallions once more for a road-game this Tuesday.

The Stallions have an overall record of 12-5 and they share first-place with the Whiteville Wolfpack at 6-2. They won three straight last week against Pender, Whiteville and East Columbus to propel them up the table. Whiteville suffered a blow to their title charge after dropping two straight against Hiede Trask and South Columbus last week. The Wolfpack were able to push past West Columbus in a 65-56 victory on the road to keep their train on the tracks. They will host East Columbus for their next conference game with four regular-season games remaining in the schedule.

Heide Trask climbed their way into third-place at 4-2 after defeating Whiteville and they will hope to keep their win streak alive against West Columbus for their next game. Heide Trask will play six conference games in the final couple weeks of the season.

EAST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Dominick Collins SR.

Chace Butler SR.

Sherman Long SR.

Kewone Maynor SR.

Shane Harkins SR.

Keyshawn Kemp JR.

Dashon Campbell JR.

Tevin McClean JR.

Khalil McKoy JR.

Yoni Gonzalez JR.