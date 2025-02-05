WHITE LAKE – The first General Meeting for the White Lake Friends was held January 25th and was deemed a great success.

The number of people present numbered over 30 and the energy and enthusiasm were encouraging. Those present made a list of things they would like to see this group concentrate on accomplishing.

If you want to work on one of the projects/areas of interest, email me your contact information. Thawley022@gmail.com We hope to have small groups begin working very shortly.

You can find the list on the group’s website. https://www.whitelakefriends.com/