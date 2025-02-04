ST. PAULS – The West Bladen Knights defeated the St. Pauls Bulldogs for a 69-15 victory in a SAC 6 Conference match-up last Friday. Senior center Chase Williams paved the way for the Knights with a game-high of 22 points and junior guard Jackson Pait added another 20 points in the victory. St. Pauls failed to score in the second and fourth quarter of Friday night’s game as they suffered a huge defeat at home. The Bulldogs overall record fell to 4-14 and they spiral down to fourth-place in the conference standings with four games remaining on their schedule.

West Bladen started last week with a 47-26 victory over the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes on the road last Monday. The Knights had three players in double-digit scoring against Fairmont-Williams led all scorers with 15 points, Pait finished the night with 11 points and sophomore forward Kenadell Lesane was responsible for 10 points. Fairmont senior forward Landon Cummings led the Golden Tornadoes with 15 points despite the defeat.

The Golden Tornadoes went on to win two straight following their defeat at the top of the week as they moved their overall record to 12-6. They clash with Midway(13-3, 4-2) this Monday for a SAC 6 battle between second and third with the regular-season coming to a close. West Bladen took on Red Springs last Tuesday for a comfortable 29 point victory on the road. Pait and senior guard Hezekiah Adams both finished with 16 points a piece on their road victory over the Red Devils.

The Knights claim first-place in the conference standings with a record of 6-0 and their overall record moves to 18-1 with five games remaining on the schedule. Head Coach Travis Pait and the Knights are six games shy of matching their win total of last season. The Clinton Darkhorses will be the next challenge for the Knights as they are slated to meet each other this Tuesday. The Darkhorses have struggled this season with an overall record of 3-16 and they’ve yet to register a win in conference action at 0-6.

WEST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Hezekiah Adams SR.

Ty’Leak Ballard SR.

Demarion Bryant JR.

Hunter Hester SR.

Keonta Hill JR.

Kendall Lesane SO.

Tylik McCall JR.

Conner Monroe SR.

Jackson Pait JR.

Jamari Adams-Peterson JR.

Justin Spaulding JR.

Chase Williams SR.