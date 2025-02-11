“Thank you, Trinity Locklear, USA Elite Junior Teen for your donation of Valentine Cards and stuffed animals for our nursing home project,” The Bladen County Public Library

ELIZABETHTOWN – There have been some exciting things going on at the Bladen County Public Library and some “stellar” things to come.

For the February E-town Hangout Hub the library will be hosting “Game of Drones” which will be teaching children ages 11-18 about drones and can even fly a drone – getting hands on flight experience. Free drinks and snacks are provided. The session will take place at the library from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

For the Hangout Hub in Clarkton, there will be a 3-D printing workshop where children 11-18 will be able to learn how to do 3-D printing. The kids will be able to make custom items to take home with them. Free drinks and snacks are provided. The session will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The Hangout Hubs are in cooperation with the NC cooperative extension and 4-H.

Game of Drones – Feb. 21 (Elizabethtown) 3:30-5:30

3D Printing Workshop – Feb. 18 (Clarkton) 3:30-5:30

Register TODAY! Elizabethtown (910) 862-6990

Clarkton (910) 647-3661