Brandon Price, CEO of the Fayetteville Habitat for Humanity which is over Cumberland, Bladen and Sampson Counties provided opening remarks at the celebration and refreshment that were held at the two new homes that were completed and presented to new owners Deanna Lacewell and Stacey Williams.

Habitat for Humanity in Bladen County celebrated with the Lacewell Family and the Williams Family as they both became new homeowners last Thursday. Each quality-built home comes complete with a new American Flag, a family Bible and a prayer for family blessings.

Habitat for Humanity CEO mentioned in a special presentation at the new home of Stacey Williams that his organization was “unapologetically Christian.” As a token of their faith, the organization gives each new owner a family Bible presented here by a Habitat for Humanity chief finance officer Shawn Johnson.

Members of the Williams’ family celebrated on Stacey Williams’ new front porch. At a ceremony Thursday, the journey to own her own home had come to fruition.

Stacey Williams became the new owner of her home in Elizabethtown Thursday at a special dedication and celebration hosted by Habitat for Humanity. She said that she was excited and glad to be able to have her own home to raise her adopted grandson.

One of the Habitat for Humanity highlights of the celebration was the family walk-through and orientation given by HFH construction site supervisor, Avis Rankins who explained the warranties that were given on all new appliances.

Opening her new front door for the first time, Deanna Lacewell and her son, Nathan, Rev. Charles Dixson and her daughter, Jahnoiah look on. The Habitat for Humanity homes were newly constructed in Elizabethtown.

Grace Strong offered words of encouragement and praise for Deanna Lacewell before she handed her the keys to her new home in Elizabethtown. Lacewell was overcome with emotion as a throng of well-wishers and family members came to celebrate with her.

ELIZABETHTOWN – A project and a dream that began a few years ago finally came to fruition Thursday as two new homeowners stepped over the thresholds of their new homes as they walked into their miracles.

“We were really blessed to absorb the Bladen County Habitat a number of years ago,” Brandon Price, CEO of the Fayetteville Habitat for Humanity, which covers Bladen, Sampson and Cumberland Counties said. “Because of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners and because of their contributions, we were able to build these two houses. We are also planning to continue to build in this community and have at least three more homes that we know for sure that are going to be built.”

The homes that were dedicated and owner-occupied last Thursday were both newly constructed homes that were built on Habitat for Humanity lots.

“When we acquired Bladen County Habitat, this land was already owned by Habitat,” Price said. “We ‘inherited it’ if you will. We came out and looked at possibilities of building both here and Sampson County. This property was good and we decided to go ahead and break ground.”

The first property dedicated last week was closed Thursday morning and was ready for the new owner to take possession of her new house that afternoon at 2:30. Deanna Lacewell and her family which included her son, Nathan and her daughter Jahnoiah drove into their new driveway at approximately 2:25 p.m. with big smiles on their faces.

“Part of what happens with the Habitat process and how it all comes together is unique,” Price said. “When Habitat was originally founded, it was founded on the principal that we would help each other build our homes at cost and then we would sell the unit to the family and that family would pay a mortgage. That would raise money enough to build the next home.”

Habitat for Humanity “builds decent, affordable housing for low- to moderate-income families. Qualified, board-approved partner families complete 300 hours of sweat equity and home ownership training before getting the opportunity to purchase a Habitat House with an affordable mortgage. The houses that were built for Bladen were built for approximately $140K, but appraise for a lot more.

“We carry a silent second from what we sell the home for and what the family can afford,” Price said. “They end up paying an affordable mortgage because we can’t put a family in a home for greater than 30% of their monthly income.”

The family mortgage comes out somewhere to between $500 and $700.

Monika Morales which was a part of the Habitat team that celebrated and welcomed the new family to their new home said that one of the most enjoyable parts of her job was to work with a lot of volunteers. She is the manager of the Habitat for Humanity Restore located at 3833 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville. Her store is used to help raise funds to put back into the building of the new Habitat homes. People can volunteer at the Restore as well as becoming a volunteer to work on an actual construction project.

“It is so fun to meet a lot of new people who have a heart to bless others,” Morales said.

Lacewell who purchased the first home in Elizabethtown that was dedicated was relieved and grateful to be at the end of her journey.

“I am beyond excited and blessed” she said. “It was a long journey, but I made it. I think this was a good choice and it’s a good community. My daughter goes to West Bladen and my son has already graduated.”

A special presentation of celebration and prayer was offered at each home and that celebration included an introduction of the family, words of encouragement, the presentation of a family Bible, an American flag that was mounted on a front pillar of the home and prayer before the keys were handed over and for the very first time, the new owners opened their new front door.

As Lacewell addressed the crowd, she said, “It’s been a long journey here for me. I wanted my mother to be here but she passed away in October, but she’s here with us in spirit.”

After the Lacewell family took a full tour of their new home, the Habitat for Humanity caravan proceeded down the block to the next home which was purchased by Stacey Butts Williams.

“I’m just very, very excited to have a place of my own,” Williams said. “It is a place to raise my adopted grandchild (Angel). I’ve not been in the house since they finished up everything. It’s everything I’ve wanted and prayed for and so much more. It’s been a long time coming.”

William’s grandchild who will attending Elizabethtown Primary said that this new house was “the world” to him.

As Price took center stage to welcome all the visitors and the William’s family, he said, “We are an unapologetic Christian organization and we will open this up with prayer and called Rev. Charles Dixson up to bless the house and the family.

As Williams addressed the friends and family who came to support her, she told of the many hours of prayer that were invested in her new home, which she knew was hers even before she owned it.

“I’ve trusted and depended on the dear Lord,” she said. “Sometimes I would go to bed I would just say, God, I trust you. That is what I dwelled on. They say weeping endures for a night, but joy comes in the morning. And I am just so happy and to be here at this point. We finally made it. We had some humps and hills to cross, but we made it. I just thank everybody and appreciate everything we went through in the journey.”

Refreshments were provided by Habitat for Humanity and now the joyous journey of moving in and taking possession of their promises begins.

For more information concerning Habitat for Humanity, you can visit them at 733 Bargain Street in Fayetteville, NC or give their director of marketing Ashley Thompson a call at (910) 593-1971.

