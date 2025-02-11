Adding the combination of cinnamon to blueberry and lemon is a Valentine celebration in your mouth.

Add the icing to the mix and the perfect recipe for sweetness will be a treat for the day set aside to love your Valentine.

Valentine’s Day is approaching and so many are scrambling around trying to figure out and find the perfect gift to show their true love! How about starting off the day with Breakfast in Bed or ending the day with the Perfect Dessert. Here is one so simple and quick that can be served either way and, by also scenting your home with that freshly baked cinnamon and lemony fragrance adding to this romantic day.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 2 Cups of fresh blueberries (washed)

2. 2 Tbsp Sugar

3. 1 Large Lemon Zested and cut in half

4. Pillsbury Large Cinnamon Rolls (5 Count)

5. 2 Tbsp Heavy Cream

6. 1/2 Cup confectioner’s sugar

7. 1 tsp lemon juice

Make the Compote:

In a medium size pot and over medium-low heat, add the blueberries, Sugar and 1 Tbsp of the juice from the lemon. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves and blueberries release their juices.

Taste for sweetness. If you prefer a sweeter compote, then a bit of sugar. Continue cooking so it thickens a bit (8-10 minutes). Remove from heat and let it cool.

This part is important as this will allow it to thicken even more. You can make this up to a week in advance and store it in the refrigerator. If you choose this, then make sure to warm it up just a bit before serving.

Make the Cinnamon Rolls: Follow the Directions on Package

Make the Glaza:

In a small bowl, take the confectioners sugar, heavy whipping cream and 1 tsp from the juice of the lemon. Stir together until fully incorporated. Stir in the icing that comes with the Cinnamon Rolls until smooth. This should not be too thin but not as thick as the icing that came with the rolls. You want to be able to drizzle this over Cinnamon Rolls.

Assembly:

Place one Cinnamon Roll on a dessert plate. Add the blueberry compote on top. With a spoon, drizzle the icing over the top. Sprinkle with the Lemon Zest.

Note: So simple that even a kitchen novice can put this together. If the compote is a bit too much, substitute with any canned pie filling of your choice. Remember, this is a His and Her’s kind of Day so either one will gain points with this delicious surprise.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia