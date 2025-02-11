DUBLIN – Bladen Community College proudly hosted the quarterly Southeast Region Registrars Feb. 7, bringing together registrars from across the region to discuss emerging issues, share best practices, and explore innovative ways to improve academic processes.

The event, which was held both in person and online, provided a valuable platform for networking and collaboration among higher education professionals. Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College, opened the meeting by welcoming attendees and emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing the challenges and evolving needs of student registration and academic records management.

“This meeting is an excellent opportunity for us to come together, exchange ideas, and build stronger connections within our professional community,” said Dr. Lee. “We are proud to host this event and contribute to the ongoing work of improving processes that ultimately benefit students and institutions across the region.”

The quarterly gathering serves as an important forum for registrars to discuss trends and challenges facing their institutions, such as regulatory changes, technology advancements, and student support strategies.

Participants also had the chance to engage in meaningful discussions that foster professional development and provide solutions to common challenges in the field. The Southeast Region Registrars Meeting was a resounding success, bringing together a diverse group of professionals who are committed to enhancing the academic experience for students throughout the region. For more information about Bladen Community College and upcoming events, please visit www.bladencc.edu