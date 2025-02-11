BLADENBORO- The West Bladen Knights defeated the Clinton Darkhoreses’ for a 64-26 victory in a SAC 6 Conference match-up. West Bladen offense was flowing through senior center Chase Williams as he led all scorers with 21 points. The Knights backcourt duo were also clicking on offense as senior guard Hezekiah Adams concluded his night with 13 points and junior guard Jackson Pait drained three triples in a 12 point scoring night. The Darkhorses’ struggled to break through their opponents defense and suffered several missed shots as a result.

Pait snatched a steal and pushed the ball ahead to Adams for an easy finish in transition for the opening score of the first quarter. Clinton attempted to penetrate the heart of the Knights defense but failed to convert the tough lay-up in the crowded lane. West Bladen sophomore forward Kendell Lesane finished with an acrobatic lay-up on the other end of the floor to stretch the host lead to 4-0. The visitors missed on the other end of the floor and Pait would eventually drain his first three-pointer of the game to force them into a timeout after four minutes past.

Clinton resorted to a long-range shot from beyond the arc but failed to convert as their cold-run continued on offense. The Knights sprung quickly on the break after collecting the missed shot and Lesane would lay it up for two while the Darkhoreses’ trailed behind in transition. Adams would snatch a steal and finish the lay-up on the other end of the floor to extend the host lead to double-digits.

Clinton sophomore guard Amir White drained a three-pointer to give the visitors their first points of the evening with under five minutes remaining in the opening quarter. West Bladen was able to respond after Lesane collected an offensive board and delivered an assist to Williams for an easy flush inside to make the score 13-3. Clinton finished the remainder of the quarter strong as they began the next quarter behind by 13. Williams grabbed an offensive board and finished over defenders to stretch the Knights lead to 20-5.

The visitors tried to force their way inside but failed to answer and Adams converted a two-pointer on the opposite end of the floor to pile onto their pain. Clinton junior Henry Bass finally got a shot to fall to end the visitors cold-run and make the score 22-7. Williams was responsible for the Knights next three field goals as they started to race away from their opponents. Pait drained a deep-three from way beyond the arc to help the host to a 24 point cushion with under two minutes remaining in the half.

Bass responded with a mid-range jumper in favor of the visitors but Pait answered with a mid-range jumper of his own and was fouled in the process for an opportunity to convert a three-point play. Clinton mustered a response with senior Zy Wallace banking a mid-range shot to give the Darkhorses a little bit of momentum as the first half was coming to a close. Williams bullied defenders down low to snatch an offensive board and drained a quick two. The Darkhorses attempted to push the ball down the floor in the final seconds but turned the ball over instead.

Adams pushed the ball ahead to Williams for the final bucket of the half as the Knights went into the break ahead by 38-11. The Knights followed their victory over the Darkhoreses’ with a 40 point road win against the Midway Raiders on Friday. There were four Knights that finished in double-digit scoring against Midway–Adams led all scorers with 19 points, Williams and Pait both concluded the night with 17 points apiece, and junior forward Tylik McCall finished the night with 10 points. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 20-1 and they stay perfect in conference action at 8-0. They have a chance to claim the SAC 6 Regular-season title outright with a victory over Fairmont(14-6, 7-1) this Tuesday.

There’s only two conference games remaining on the Knights schedule and they’ll conclude their regular-season against Red Springs at home this Friday. West Bladen will also take on the East Bladen Eagles in a non-conference match-up between county rivals this Thursday. Fairmont defeated St. Pauls by a 31 point margin to keep them in the hunt for the SAC 6 title and they earned their fourth straight victory since their last defeat against West Bladen a few weeks ago.

WEST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Hezekiah Adams SR.

Ty’Leak Ballard SR.

Demarion Bryant JR.

Hunter Hester SR.

Keonta Hill JR.

Kendall Lesane SO.

Tylik McCall JR.

Conner Monroe SR.

Jackson Pait JR.

Jamari Adams-Peterson JR.

Justin Spaulding JR.

Chase Williams SR.