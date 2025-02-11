SPIVEY’S CORNER- The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Midway Lady Raiders for a 51-49 victory in a SAC 6 Conference showdown last Friday evening. The Lady Knights overall record moved to 5-13 and they earned their first conference win of the season with their victory over Midway. The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes(19-1, 8-0) will pay a visit to Bladenboro this Tuesday as the season approaches the final week of regular-season action. Fairmont will go into Tuesday’s match-up with motivation of securing the SAC 6 title outright with a win over the Lady Knights.

The Golden Tornadoes handled their closet challengers of St. Pauls in a 19 point victory at home last Friday. Freshman Lyric McNair dropped 19 points in the Golden Tornadoes decisive victory over their Robeson County neighbors. Fairmont will end their regular-season against the Clinton Darkhoreses’ on Friday. Clinton and St. Pauls are tied for second-place in the conference standing at 6-2. Both teams have an outside chance of staking a claim to the SAC 6 Conference title depending on how the leaders handle this upcoming week.

West Bladen is also slated to take on the East Bladen Lady Eagles(20-1,10-0) on the road this Thursday for a non-conference clash between rivals. The Lady Knights will conclude their regular-season against Red Springs at home to conclude the week. Red Springs have an overall record of 6-15 and they are currently fifth-place in the standings at 2-7. The Lady Red Devils of Red Springs have been on a three game skid but they will play their final two games of the season against the league’s bottom two.

Midway(7-11, 1-7) will travel across county-lines to take on Red Springs this Tuesday and finish their season against St. Pauls on Friday.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Bristol Allen FR.

Kali Allen JR.

Alina Chavez SR.

Serenity Council FR.

Micheala Hester FR.

Holland Davis SR.

Laurin Lesane FR.

Saniya Martin SO.

Amiya McCarty FR.

JaNya McKeithan FR.

Natalee Sykes JR.

Addison Wilcox FR.

Aniya Willis FR.

Jahyrah Priest JR.

Vera Valentiner FR.