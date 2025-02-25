This may take a little time, but oh so worth it when they see and taste the concoction.

Spring has almost sprung!

Let’s get ready to enjoy meals in the Great Outdoors with a light and refreshing dessert. This goes great served with Brunch or just Dessert after any meal. And let’s not forget how easy this recipe will be.

Make sure to refrigerate this for at least four hours or even overnight. Here is your shopping list:

1. 24 Crisp-style ladyfinger Cookies

2. 1 Cup Milk (to dip the lady fingers)

3. 2 pints Fresh Strawberries (soaked and rinsed and pat dry)

4. 8 oz mascarpone cheese (remove from refrigerator five minutes before preparing)

5. 1 Cup heavy whipping cream

6. 4 Tbsp Confectioner’s Sugar

7. 1 Tsp vanilla extract

Take the strawberries and slice cross-wise in ¼ inch slices (there will be some waste with the strawberries as you will not be using the top cut or bottom cut. I saved these for my morning smoothies, green leaves and all).

Lay out a long piece of plastic wrap to use to make the roll. Take two of the lady fingers and place them next to each other at the bottom of the plastic wrap. This will allow you to see how many slices of strawberries to place width-wise (approximately 6 large circles).

Take the strawberries and layer them on the plastic wrap (12 slices high). Next, take a ladyfinger and, just on one side, dip in the milk. Place milk dipped side down onto the strawberries. Do this until all lady fingers cover the strawberries (a total of 24 Lady Fingers).

Make the Cream:

Put the whipping cream, mascarpone cheese, confectioner’s sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl and whip until doubled in size and make a fluffy cream (do not overwhip).

Take the cream and dollop onto the lady fingers then carefully spread to cover the top completely. Take the plastic wrap and slowly start to roll (just as you would a sushi roll) making sure it is a relatively tight roll and none of the cream or strawberries fall out the sides.

Wrap tightly in the plastic wrap and chill for at least four hours or overnight to ensure the lady fingers soften. Unwrap and slice into 1-1/2 inch slices. Serve with fresh whipped cream or dust lightly with confectioner’s sugar.

Fun Fact: Mascarpone (pronounced Mosk-are-ponay) originated in Northern Italy during the Renaissance and is also known as Italian Cream Cheese. The difference is that Mascarpone has a richer, creamier and smoother texture with a mild, slightly sweet and buttery flavor making it easy to spread while cream cheese has a denser, firmer texture with a tangy and slightly savory flavor.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia