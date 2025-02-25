Bladen County – The Bladen Community College (BCC) Board of Trustees and the Bladen County Board of Education Directors recently gathered for a special event to celebrate the continued partnership between Bladen Community College and Bladen County Schools.

The meeting highlighted the impact of the Career & College Promise (CCP) program, which offers Bladen County students the opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school. Dr. Lee, President of Bladen Community College, presented key facts about the CCP program, also known as dual enrollment.

This initiative enables high school students in Bladen County Schools to earn both high school and college credits simultaneously.

The program includes three main pathways:

• College Transfer Pathway (available at East and West Bladen High Schools)

• Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway (available at East and West Bladen High Schools)

• Cooperative Innovative High School Pathway (offered at Bladen Early College High School) Dr. Lee shared impressive statistics from the 2023-24 academic year:

• 30% of juniors and seniors at East and West Bladen High Schools participated in dual enrollment, collectively earning 3,547 college credits.

• This initiative resulted in a savings of $332,638 for students and their families based on the cost of $93.78 per credit hour (tuition rate for UNC-P).

Dr. Lee also shared the completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in Bladen County, which stood at 57% last year, compared to 62% statewide. FAFSA completion is critical, as students who complete the application are 84% more likely to enroll in college.

The key benefits of the CCP program for students and schools were emphasized during the meeting:

For Students:

Higher rates of high school completion.

Students from low-income backgrounds who participate in dual enrollment are 10-30% more likely to attend college compared to their peers who do not.

Tuition is waived for Bladen County students, and textbook expenses are covered by Bladen County, making these college courses entirely free.

For Schools:

Increased graduation rates.

Access to college instructors and tutoring services.

Addresses chronic absenteeism and increases student engagement.

Reduced need for AP courses: students earn college credit without the testing or expense

Re-allotment of Perkins funds: flexibility to move funds to middle school for career exploration or other needs.

Dr. Lee expressed heartfelt gratitude for the long-standing and collaborative partnership between Bladen Community College and Bladen County Schools, emphasizing that the success of the CCP program would not be possible without the support and dedication of the Bladen County School Board, high school principals, educators, and staff.

“This partnership is vital to ensuring that our students are equipped for success in college and beyond. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a committed group of professionals who share our vision for student achievement,” Dr. Lee said.

Principals from East Bladen High, West Bladen High, and Bladen Early College High School, as well as educators from all participating schools, were acknowledged for their crucial role in implementing and supporting the dual-enrollment program, ensuring that students have access to the resources and guidance they need to succeed.

Both Bladen Community College and Bladen County Schools remain fully committed to continuing this strong partnership to provide students with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in higher education and their future careers. Through programs like CCP, local students have the opportunity to take meaningful steps toward their futures, gaining valuable college credits without the burden of testing or tuition costs.