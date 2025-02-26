ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Lady Eagles earned the number-seven seed in the 1A East Region and they’ll take on the 26th-seeded Northwest Halifax Lady Vikings(11-12, 10-6) this Tuesday in the first round. East Bladen won the Waccamaw Conference regular-season title outright with a 12-0 record and they posted an overall record of 21-3 to earn the seventh seed. The Lady Vikings of Northwest Halifax finished fourth in the Tar Roanoke Conference behind the number-two seeded team in the 1A East Region, Wilson Prep.

East Bladen has posted a 10-1 record at home this season and they have a chance to host at least two more home games pending results. Northwest Halifax is averaging 40.1 ppg on offense and they’ve allowed their opponents 43.7 ppg so far this season. The Lady Eagles rely on three prominent scorers in senior guard Laila Smith, senior guard Iveonna “NeNe” Ward and junior forward Ariel Cromartie. East Bladen has averaged 60.7 ppg on the offensive side of the ball and they’ve held their opponents to 32.3 ppg this season.

Northwest Halifax junior guard Keyara Rook leads the Lady Vikings in scoring this season with 19 ppg. East Columbus(15-4, 10-2) will represent the Waccamaw Conference as the 18th-seed in the 1A East Region and they’ll travel to the 15th-seeded Neuse Charter Lady Cougars(18-7, 8-2) for the opening round on Tuesday. The Perquimans Lady Pirates(24-2, 11-1) earned the number-one seed for the 1A East Region and the Bishop McGuinness Villains(23-2, 13-0) earn the number-one seed in the 1A West Region.