RED SPRINGS – The Red Springs Lady Red Devils defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 39-28 victory last Monday in the first round of the SAC 6 Tournament. The Lady Red Devils were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and secure the first round victory on their home floor. Red Springs senior guard Nakia Hunt led all scorers with 13 points and West Bladen senior guard Holland Davis dropped 10 points. Senior center Monica Washington also had a dominant night on the boards with 14 rebounds to her name as the Lady Red Devils snatched their eighth win of the season.

The remainder of the SAC 6 tournament was cancelled due to severe winter weather rolling into the Carolinas last week. West Bladen finished their season with an overall record of 6-16 and they finished fifth in the conference standings with a 2-8 year. Junior guard Kali Allen led the Knights in scoring with 8.1 ppg and Davis led the team in assists with 1.3 assist per game. Red Springs was one of the last teams selected for the 2A East Regional and they earned the 28th seed. The Lady Red Devils will take on the fifth-seeded West Craven Eagles(18-3, 11-1) on the road in the first round.

The Clinton Darkhorses were able to grab a win last Monday over the Midway Lady Raiders in a 46-20 contest. Clinton(16-9, 6-4) earned the 18th-seed in the 2A East Regional and they’ll travel to the 15th-seeded North Johnston Panthers(19-2, 8-2). The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes(21-1, 10-0) secured the number-one seed in the 2A East Region and the SAC 6 Conference Champions will host the 32nd-seeded Eastern Wayne Lady Warriors(8-15, 4-6). St. Pauls(19-4, 8-2) was the next highest seed in the SAC 6 Conference as they earned the 13th seed.

St. Pauls will host the 20th-seeded James Kenan Lady Tigers in the opening round this Tuesday to begin their postseason campaign. Whiteville(10-13, 8-5) is the sole-representative of the Waccamaw Conference as they earned the 11th-seed in the 2A East Regional. The Lady Wolfpack will host the 22nd-seeded North Pitt Lady Panthers(10-14, 6-6) on Tuesday evening.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Bristol Allen FR.

Kali Allen JR.

Alina Chavez SR.

Serenity Council FR.

Micheala Hester FR.

Holland Davis SR.

Laurin Lesane FR.

Saniya Martin SO.

Amiya McCarty FR.

JaNya McKeithan FR.

Natalee Sykes JR.

Addison Wilcox FR.

Aniya Willis FR.

Jahyrah Priest JR.

Vera Valentiner FR.