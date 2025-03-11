Part two is the preparation of the chicken breasts.

The plating. You can add some greens, carrots or beets to dress up your plate.

Chicken again? Afraid to cook chicken… again? What? Are you… “chicken?”

Delightful, healthy chicken – you betcha! So many dishes to make with chicken breasts and this one takes the cake! It’s a one-dish recipe and can be on the table in about 40 minutes. This recipe uses two whole breasts and then sliced into medallions (or Silver Dollars). It will be requested time and time again. Here is your shopping list:

1. Two chicken breasts

2. Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

3. Oregano

4. ½ Stick Salted Butter

5. 3 Large Gold Potatoes (pealed, sliced in half lengthwise and then into thin sliced ½ moons

6. Bacon (5 oz) (chopped)

7. 1 Clove Garlic (grated)

8. 1 whole Vidalia Onion (cut in half and thinly sliced into half-moons)

9. Tomato Paste (1 oz)

10. Soy Sauce (1 fl oz)

11. Honey (1/2 oz)

12. 2 ice cubes

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly dust the chicken on both sides with baking soda and let sit for about 10 minutes (to tenderize the meat).

Season both side with Seasoned Salt. Make a slice (Lengthwise) only ½ way through the meat. Put 1 ice cube into each slit. Melt the butter in the pan over medium heat. Place the meat (ice cube side up) in the melted butter and cover pan with a lid.

Cook for about seven minutes until the ice has melted then turn the chicken and cook for another seven minutes more. Remove the chicken from the pan. Add the ½ moon potatoes and lightly sauté. Add the onions and mix with the potatoes.

Add the chopped bacon. Toss to mix all ingredients.

Make the Glaze:

Mix the Soy Sauce, Tomato paste and honey in a small bowl and whisk until all ingredients are fully incorporated. Brush the glaze onto the underside of the breasts. Place the breasts back into the pan on top of the potato mixture with the glazed side down.

Brush the top of the breasts. Place the pan in the preheated oven and cook for another 20 minutes. Remove and serve directly from the pan. Clean up is a breeze!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia