Beth and Emily Dowless are co-owners of Market on Main located at 109 S. Main Street in Bladenboro, North Carolina. The team of two Savvy businesswomen has yielded a growing and thriving shop that is always full of both tourists and locals alike.

BLADENBORO – It is a market of sorts, the simple definition being, “a regular gathering of people for the purchase and sale of provisions, livestock, and other commodities.”

Although it has developed into more of a definition in the past half-century of a grocery, the Market on Main in Bladenboro is a delightful and eclectic shop that has been growing by leaps and bounds and has now expanded to three buildings on Main Street – greeting customers as they drive into town.

In some ways, it’s a country store, in other ways, it’s a place to take a load off and rest on a warm afternoon of shopping and meandering through the Bladenboro downtown area. It’s colorful chairs and benches are a welcome sight on the Main Street sidewalk.

The town of Bladenboro is resurging after the latest flood caused an evacuation of people from the area during the latest hurricane dumped a lake of water. August 7 came a sunset and then soon after, a word from Bladen County Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson.

“At 9:30 last night, everything was dry,” Peterson said. “At 10:00 it was under water. In just 30 minutes.”

Peterson who was battling the elements most of the night was tired after trying to physically shore up the area and taking calls from those who had needs. At 9 a.m. this morning when he went to get some rest, it was drizzling, but he knew more was coming.

“Even though the roads are now open, people need to stay home,” Peterson said. “Last night people were out and trying to drive down Main Street and the splashing from their vehicles were popping shop doors open.”

One of those shops that was hit that night with water and has been subject to the elements in the past is the quaint little shop, Market on Main – owned and run by Peterson’s daughters Beth and Emily Dowless.

“We will get through this, but at this point, let the storm take it’s toll – and then we can all roll up our sleeves,” was a final word after the last gully-washer came through the town of 1600 residents.

One thing remains, and most likely, always will is the resolve and the grit of the community. They battle Mother Nature each year and though they get “knocked to the canvas” one day, they get up with mops and buckets and sandbags the next.

Beth Dowless, was born in Bladenboro and has lived there all of her life. She had an opportunity to speak of the shop that she runs on Main Street and about the town itself.

“I grew up here and went to Bladenboro High School which is now the middle school,” Dowless said. “I graduated in 2000. Emily is three years younger than me and I think she may have been a part of the first class that graduated from West Bladen.”

The growing shop has been experiencing a very delightful growth of late. In their latest Facebook post, they give some insight to who they are and how they got there.

“We are so beyond blessed to be so busy and we have more than DOUBLED our Facebook followers in the past couple weeks so we thought we would reintroduce ourselves,” they said. “Please make it a road trip and come see us.”

“Market on Main of NC is owned and operated by Beth Peterson Dowless and Emily Peterson Dowless. We are sisters and we both married Dowless boys… I know, what are the chances?” they said. “We were born and raised in Bladenboro, NC. Bladenboro is a “one stoplight town” and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Everyone here knows each other and loves each other. Our community is our family. In September of 2021, we went out on a limb and decided to give it a shot.

“We chose Bladenboro as our location not only to help with the revitalization of downtown, but also to bring something beautiful to our community. Even though our town is small, the support and encouragement we have received has been nothing short of AMAZING. Thank you to everyone that has helped us along our journey.”

Beth was an x-ray technologist but in January 2024 left that life behind and is at the store full time!

Emily is a drug rep and handles ALL THINGS paper work related and keeps us on track.

“It is certainly a challenge to get everything done, but it has been so rewarding,” they said. “Our “daddy” is Charles Peterson AKA Porkchop and everyone knows him. He has his hands in a little bit of everything including interim county manager and most recently has added Market on Main to his resume.

“He keeps the roads hot by picking up and delivering furniture and other items, as well as helping us haul our kids EVERYWHERE. He taught us that we can do anything we set our mind to, and for that, we are thankful. Our “mama,” Susan, is a retired schoolteacher but nowadays you can catch her at any given time keeping her grandchildren, all 8 of them.

“She is the most selfless and loving person that we know, and she will never know how much she means to us! We have an older brother, Daniel and he and his wife Alex have 4 beautiful children together.”

As for Beth, she is married to her high school sweetheart, Greg and they have one daughter, Isabella. Emily is married to her husband Jeremy and they have 3 girls – Riley, Avery and Anna Grey.

“As you can imagine, there is never a dull moment with our family,” the girls commented. “We have been blessed with a wonderful group of ladies that make up the Market on Main team. Jill Stewart-West is our designer extraordinaire. Thank you for shopping with Market on Main. We appreciate each and every one of our customers. These days it is too easy to click on amazon or stop by one of the large decor chain stores, but you chose us. THANK YOU! We promise to provide you with a personalized, shopping experience and that “hometown” touch that is very hard to find now.”

An interview conducted recently with Beth in the back portion of their business revealed some interesting information about their location.

“Where we are now was Fisher’s,” she said. “This building was the lady’s shop and the other side was Fisher’s. They were joined by that walkway that goes between. So, you could come into this side and the guys on the other side. Right here in the back room was their sewing room because they did alterations. They had a seamstress and dressing rooms in here too.”

The girls have slowly torn all the walls down and made the store more open and easily navigable to the shoppers who have more to see than they could ever take in – in just one visit. Things are also evolving and changing weekly with new items, new clothing lines and of course, décor for the season which is now filled and accented with bunnies and eggs.

“We used to come here with my mama,” she said. “Back then you could come and pick out something and then take it home and try it on. You didn’t pay for it. If you liked it, you paid for it, but if you didn’t you’d just bring it back.”

Different world today.

Beth transitioned into working in a hospital for many years to owning her own business, each scenario complete with its own challenges.

“It’s not what it was when I started in it,” she said. “But Emily, like Daddy, she is a business woman, so it was her idea that we could do it together and it just got so busy that one of us had to come here and Emily is not made to be confined in a building, so I came here – which I enjoy it. It’s been a blessing.”

Market on Main is located at 109 S. Main Street in Bladenboro and is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily with the exception of Wednesdays and Sundays. You can check them out on Facebook or go to their website at www.marketonmainnc.myshopify.com

For more of the interview with Beth Dowless, you can visit Bladenjournal.com

