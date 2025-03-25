DUBLIN – Bladen Community College announced Tuesday that Robin Novak, Tutoring Coordinator, has achieved certification as a Certified Tutor Trainer through the Association for the Coaching and Tutoring Profession (ACTP).

Novak successfully completed the required training at the ACTP Conference and Training Workshop in Orlando, Florida. With this certification, Novak is now authorized to train and certify individual tutors at Bladen Community College.

This ensures that students receive high-quality, certified academic support from trained tutors, further strengthening the college’s commitment to student success. As a result, BCC tutors will now have the opportunity to earn ACTP Tutor Certification, enhancing the college’s already robust tutoring services.

Bladen Community College’s Tutoring Center, located in the Learning Enhancement Center (Building 8), provides a wide range of tutoring services to support student success. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Students can receive in-person tutoring in a variety of subjects, including math, science, English, history, and psychology, among others. In addition to face-to-face tutoring, BCC offers access to UpSwing Tutoring, a 24/7 online tutoring platform where students can obtain academic assistance in nearly any subject, free of charge.

Through UpSwing’s Assignment Review service, students can also submit essays, forum posts, and research papers for professional proofreading and feedback, helping them refine their writing and improve academic performance.

With a full suite of tutoring services—both in-person and online—Bladen Community College states that they remain committed to providing students with the resources they need to succeed. For more information about tutoring services at BCC, visit the Tutoring Center in Building 8 or contact Robin Novak at 910-879-5544 or rnovak@bladencc.edu.