EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the West Columbus Lady Vikings for a 10-0 victory last Thursday in a Waccamaw Conference clash as they secured their fifth straight victory. Senior Gabriella Bray brought home two runs with a single swing in a 1-for-3 evening at the plate and senior Martha Simmons went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Eagles in slugging. Junior pitcher Jenna Brice threw a complete-game to earn the shutout in five innings of work and she sat down nine of the 17 batters she faced on the day.

East Bladen’s overall record moves to 6-5 after starting the season at 1-5 and they’ve claimed third-place in the Waccamaw standings at 5-4. The Lady Eagles will host the Whiteville Wolfpack for their next game this Monday, then they take on South Columbus this Tuesday on the road and they will conclude their week against Whiteville once more away from home this Wednesday. The East Columbus Gators stay perfect in Waccamaw conference action with a perfect 8-0 and they’ll continue their hunt for the conference title this Monday against Heide Trask.

The Heide Trask Lady Titans are currently behind the Gators in second-place at 5-3 and they will be in-search of a statement victory come Monday. Both teams will meet each other again on Wednesday before the Spring Break.

WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO- West Bladen suffered two straight defeats to Midway last week as they bumped down to third-place in the SAC 6 standings at 3-3. The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the Knights by a combined score of 24-2 in their two games against West Bladen last week. The Lady Raiders sit alone in first-place in the conference standings with a 6-0 record and their chase for consecutive titles will continue against Red Springs.

West Bladen’s overall record moves to 6-7 and they’ll have a chance to make amends for the loss with a match-up against Fairmont this Tuesday. Fairmont and West Bladen are tied for third-place currently at 3-3 with four conference games remaining on the schedule. The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs occupy the second-place spot after suffering a 9-2 defeat to Fairmont their last time out. The Bulldogs will face the Clinton Darkhhorses in their next two games before competing in the Robeson County Slugfest over the break.