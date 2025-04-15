WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO – The West Bladen Knights moved to an overall record of 9-4 and they’ve entered a three-way tie for first-place in the SAC 6 Standings after their 5-0 victory over the Midway Raiders last Thursday. West Bladen senior ace Brady Durden took to the mound against the Raiders and threw a complete 7-inning shutout to help earn the victory. Durden allowed two hits the entire game and he struck out three to earn the win on his resume. Juniors Tyler Lewis and Hunter Hester both went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI apiece to lead the Knights in the hitting department.

Junior Jackson Smith brought home two runs on a single hit as one of the Knights leaders as well. Midway’s Wyatt Herring registered a hit in the Raiders woeful evening at the plate. The Raiders were able to claim victory at the top of the week in a 7-5 victory to split the home-and-away against their SAC 6 foes. They dropped to an overall record of 10-6 after Thursday’s defeat and they remained locked into a three-way tie for first alongside West Bladen and Clinton at 4-2.

The top guns in the SAC 6 will continue their chase for the conference title this Monday with four conference games remaining on the schedule. West Bladen will face-off with the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes this Tuesday and Thursday. The Knights will venture across county-lines into Robeson to take on the Golden Tornadoes this Tuesday and they’ll host them on Thursday evening. Fairmont sits in fourth-place in the conference standings at 3-3 after scraping out a 5-3 victory over the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs.

Midway will continue to make their case for the conference title by taking on the Red Springs Red Devils this Monday and Tuesday. Red Springs are at the bottom of the conference standings after taking 2 straight losses to Clinton last week and the road will only get tougher with their final four conference games of the season. The Clinton Darkhorses moved to an overall record of 10-4 with their two straight wins last week and they’ll play a non-conference match-up with Hobbton before going head-to-head with St. Pauls.

EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles have been on a three game win streak these past couple weeks as their overall record moves to 7-7 on the year. The Eagles claimed victory over West Columbus last Thursday in a 1-0 victory in Waccamaw Conference action to conclude their week and they propelled themselves to third-place in the standings at 6-4. Their final conference match-up of the season will be this week against the Whiteville Wolfpack. Whiteville are currently in second-place at 7-1 with four more conference match-ups left on their schedule.

The Wolfpack also defeated West Bladen last week for an 8-7 victory to give them momentum for their match-up with Pender the following day. The South Columbus Stallions thrashed the Heide Trask Titans in an 11-0 victory to withhold their place in first as they moved to 10-0 in conference action. South Columbus next game will be against West Bladen this Saturday in a non-conference clash between quality ball clubs.